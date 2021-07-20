Five Republicans are proposed to investigate the assault on the Capitol

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has selected five Republicans to serve on the new select committee that will investigate the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol, indicating that Republicans will participate in an investigation that will be they fervently oppose.

Miami World / telemundo51

McCarthy reported Monday that he selected Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who recently visited former President Donald Trump on his trips to the U.S. border with Mexico and Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, to be the highest-ranking Republican in the United States. the Commission. The Republican leader also appointed Ohio Representative Jim Jordan to the panel; Illinois Representative Rodney Davis; North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong; and Texas Representative Troy Nehls.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must approve the names before they are final, according to commission rules. A Pelosi aide indicated that McCarthy’s notification was received, but it is unknown when or if he will approve the Republican members. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the Republican selections before the official announcement.

The five Republicans McCarthy elected are outspoken supporters of Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Banks, Jordan and Nehls voted that day to reverse Biden’s triumph, even after the riots. Davis and Armstrong voted to certify Biden’s triumph.

McCarthy’s appointments come after all Republicans, with two exceptions, opposed the creation of the 13-member commission during a House vote last month. Most Republicans argued that the Democratic majority panel would conduct a partisan investigation. Originally, Democratic representatives tried to create an independent commission made up of an equal number of members from both parties to investigate the insurrection, but that attempt was blocked by Republican senators.

Republican representatives have remained loyal to Trump, for the most part, despite a violent uprising by his supporters that caused many of the lawmakers to run for their lives. Banks made it clear in a statement released Monday that he will maintain a combative stance within the commission, strongly criticizing the Democrats who created it.

“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this commission with the sole objective of smearing conservatives and to justify the authoritarian agenda of the left,” said Banks.

Jordan, one of Trump’s strongest defenders during his two political trials and the highest-ranking Republican on the House Legal Affairs Committee, said after the lower house voted to create the panel, who believes that the investigation is a “third political trial” against the former president. Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate both times.

McCarthy’s elected members reacted differently to the January 6 uprising. Jordan spearheaded attempts to reverse the election results, but others tweeted to condemn or call on protesters to end the violence.

“Thank you to the Capitol Police and all authorities,” Armstrong tweeted shortly after the lower house was evacuated that afternoon. “The riots are not protests. This must come to an end. Now”.

Around the same time, Davis tweeted: “This is a sad day for our country. Anarchy must stop. The protesters must leave the Capitol so that Congress can resume the process of confirming the vote of the Electoral College.

Nehls, a former sheriff, was one of several members who helped bar the doors to the lower house as the insurgents tried to tear them down. He tweeted an Associated Press photo of himself holding the door next to Capitol police, face to face with invaders who had broken the glass at the entrance.

“I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Capitol police barricading the entrance to our holy chamber as I tried to defuse the situation by talking to the protesters,” Nehls tweeted. “What I am witnessing is a shame. We are better than this. Violence is never the answer. Law”.

A week later, the five members voted against the impeachment of Trump, who had told his supporters gathered in Washington on January 6 to “fight everything” to overturn his electoral defeat.