Five reinforcements for Simeone in the next six days

The news that Diego Pablo Simeone I was looking forward to it is already confirmed. We refer to the return of one of the internationals from Atlético de Madrid

who later ended the season on account of their participation in different international competitions.

The mattress coach will recover five players in the next six days, from Tuesday July 20 to Monday 26. A relief for some training sessions that these days are only having half a dozen players from the first team and since the injury of Savic, with even less.

The first to arrive will be Sime Vrsaljko Y Thomas lemar, which will do so this Thursday, July 22. The two participated in the Eurocup and they fell in the round of 16 of the competition. In the case of the Frenchman, as we have told you, he has been preparing fully to reach the preseason as a real shot and not lose the place that he had so hard to win last year.

In the case of the Croatian, his situation is about to materialize. He wants more minutes, it is his last year of contract. The normal thing would be that it ends up leaving. In fact, Fenerbahçe



He seemed interested but asked for medical reports on the Croatian and since then not much has been known in this regard.

JOAO, GIMÉNEZ AND CARRASCO

The next to return, next Monday, July 26, will be José María Giménez, Yannick Carrasco and Joao Félix. Of the three, only two will be available to the Cholo at the beginning of this preseason since the Portuguese has to recover from the ankle operation to which he was subjected a few weeks ago, after his participation in the Eurocup.

The Portuguese went through San Rafael, by the team’s concentration, a week ago, to catch up. He could still be seen on crutches. On Monday he will continue, with the team’s recuperators, the plan established for its set-up. He is expected to be ready for the start of the season, for the first game against him. Celta Vigo.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is that some of these internationals who are incorporated remain in Madrid with their preparation and do not attend any of the closest friendly engagements, cases of Wolfsburg Y Salzburg, although it will be necessary to see in what state they are to pull them.

LUIS SUÁREZ WILL HAVE MORE REST

Finally, the coaching staff has also decided that Lewis

Suarez have more time off than other colleagues, after participating in the America Cup. He was scheduled to join this coming Monday, as Gimenez, but he will have at least one more week to fully recharge his batteries for the demanding season that awaits the mattress team.