Five red cards in the match between Monaco and Lyon

05/03/2021 at 01:12 CEST

Efe

The match between Monaco and Lyon played at the Luis II stadium and which the visitors won (2-3), ended up with five red cards, one in the final stretch of the match and four after the end after a brawl between members of both teams.

Referee Clement Turpin, who sent off Lyon’s Maxence Caqueret in the 70th minute for a double yellow card, ended up showing red cards to Pietro Pellegri and Willem Geubbels of Monaco and to Mattia De Sciglio and Marcelo of the visiting team.

They finished warm at the Monaco Lyon … pic.twitter.com/u4LTI275Kx – Commander rojillo (@Comanrojillo) May 2, 2021

Once the end of the clash was signaled, the situation became entangled between the components of both teams that faced each other on the field of play. The tension invaded the players and some members of the coaching staff had to intervene to calm the situation.

In the end, referee Turpin chose to show four red cards, two for each team.

It was a key game for Monaco, who lost 2-3 and fell from the bid for the leadership of Ligue 1 to which Lille and Paris Saint Germain aspire, with three games remaining.