Born in Nova Iguaçu, Vanderlei Luxemburgo celebrates his 68th birthday this Sunday. A celebration that would normally take place on the pitch, where the coach and former player likes to be. Between the life of athlete and coach, it has been 50 years of football just as a professional.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo heads Palmeiras in 2020 (Cesar Greco)

A successful career, especially in technical command. A former Flamengo, Internacional and Botafogo side, Luxemburg took over his first team, Campo Grande, from Rio de Janeiro, in 1983, after being a physical trainer for América, also from Rio de Janeiro, and Vasco. Since then, in those 37 years in the role, he won several titles and broke many records.

With five titles won, Vanderlei is the coach with the most cups raised with Lula, commander of Santos de Pelé, five times national champion in the 60s. Luxa was champion with Palmeiras in 93 and 94, Corinthians in 98, Cruzeiro, in 2003, and Santos, in 2004. It is not for nothing that Luxembourg is the coach with the most victories since 1971, with 342 victories, and also of the era of running points, implanted in 2003. In the current format, there were 214 successes of the teams led by Vanderlei, one more than Muricy Ramalho.

More titles, more victories and also, of course, more games played in Serie A. In 2019, when he was still at Vasco, the coach reached 483 games in the era of run points, surpassing Cuca, with 481. In all history, Vanderlei leads more loosely: there are 746 games, 211 more than Abel Braga.

VANDERLEI LUXEMBOURG RECORDS



Technician with more titles in the Brazilian: 5

Technician with more victories in the history of the Brazilian: 342

Technician with more games in the history of the Brazilian: 746

Technician with more victories in the era of run points: 214

Technician with more games in the era of run points: 483

