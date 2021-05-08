Five recommended foods to strengthen the skin before summer

The arrival of summer is very good news for all of us. Being able to enjoy the beach and the sun is something that we already feel like, but until that moment arrives we must prepare our skin for the summer. There are foods that can help to strengthen the skin before the summer so that it tans better and so that it copes with external aggressions adequately.

There are certain attacks on the skin during the summer. Exposure to the sun, sand on the beach, lack of hydration due to being in the water too long … All of this can weaken it, turn it off, and damage it. Therefore, just as we prepare our hair for the summer, we should do the same with the skin.

1. Lemon, orange, tangerine … citrus!

Foods rich in vitamin C have a powerful antioxidant power and they help the skin to be free radical proof, as the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) explains. In addition, antioxidants also intervene in the formation of collagen, which will allow us to enjoy a more elastic and firmer skin prepared for the arrival of summer.

2. Avocado, the healthy fat

Another of the recommended foods is avocado, rich in fat and is high in Omega 3 fatty acids. Consuming it for breakfast or in a dish helps our skin barrier to be strengthened and ready for the arrival of summer. Thus, we will also enjoy a more beautiful and natural tan, something that we surely want.

3. Tomato and the prevention of photoaging

Tomato is a food with which you can make multiple combinations to make delicious recipes. Its lycopene content is what gives it that red color and has beneficial antioxidant properties. Consuming it before summer is positive for preventing photoaging of the skin, a risk that we all run when we expose ourselves to the sun looking for a beautiful tan.

4. Meat and eggs, say no to stains!

The appearance of spots on the skin during the summer is always a cause for concern, but fortunately we can prevent them with some foods. Eating meat and eggs rich in vitamin B6 and selenium prevents its appearance, although it is clear that we must combine the consumption of this type of food with a suitable sunscreen for the skin.

5. Spinach, protection against solar radiation

One of the last recommended foods to strengthen the skin before summer is spinach. They are packed with vitamins (A, C, E, K, B) and folic acid. Also, spinach are rich in beta carotene which helps protect the skin from solar radiation. Although we must not forget about the desolar protection, introducing them in our dishes will be beneficial for our skin.

There are many more foods that are recommended to strengthen the skin before summer, however, in addition to introducing the aforementioned the interesting thing is to eat in a much healthier way. With the arrival of high temperatures we relax and tend to abuse ice cream, in addition to other unhealthy foods. Prioritizing good food is essential.