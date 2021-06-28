Five reasons why MMA will be bigger than boxing at some point

Mixed martial arts fills the faces of happiness for millions of fans around the world week after week. Is that each event generates something unique and unrepeatable. The fame of this young sport is growing and there are already those who long for an immense future.

Although it has climbed several positions in the ranking of the most watched contact sports, it is still very far from the number one that is boxing. However, there are some symptoms that are taking place that make MMA become the number one discipline on the planet in the not too distant future.

5Constant evolution and expansion

We all grew up seeing gyms near our homes that had boxing classes included. What’s more, surely several of us have signed up for one or the other. But today the landscape has changed. There are still the famous boxing classes, but mixed martial arts have also arrived in these places. In fact, it is increasingly common to see a sign that says: «Gym – muay thai, jiu jitsu, wrestling and MMA classes ». This is nothing more than the result of the growth of the sport.

More and more fans are joining week after week to events of the UFC, Bellator, Invicta or any regional event that they have close to home. In our continent we are seeing this result in these years: with Brazil and the United States as flagships, several countries were adding their first leagues. But beware, we are still at the beginning of something giant. We are just reaping the first fruits of what we have sown since the 90s. Now is the time to enjoy and above all to continue supporting from our position so that this expansion continues to rise.

NextTucks that made history in the UFC

Sports Journalist of the CPD. Driver at @MMAUNORadio.