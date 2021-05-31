Five reasons to buy a car at a Used Vehicle Show

From June 4 to 13, the Madrid Used Vehicle Show is held at the Fairgrounds. After the evolution of the pandemic made it advisable to postpone the 24th edition, this event is finally held, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the country.

But are you interested in these types of places to find a car? In the age of the Internet, which is the place where you can find more vehicles for sale, it might seem that the salons have passed the moment. That may be the case for new cars, because today the information of a launch reaches all parts of the planet faster in a digital way … but in the case of used car shows … it does make sense.

We could give you many reasons to visit the Madrid Used Vehicle Show held at IFEMA, but these five are the most important.

Thousands of vehicles on display

Imagine being able to see thousands of vehicles exhibited in one place. Avoid walks from one dealership to another to get to know better those cars that you have been thinking about. Well here, they are all together. Avoiding you dozens of trips to see the cars one by one.

Can’t compare better

When you doubt between a couple or more cars, you always have the doubt of which one will respond better to what you expect from it. Imagine being able to compare both in the same space. That is something that only a Used Vehicle Show can offer you.

“And the one we saw earlier had this?” Well you come back and in a minute you check it. And be careful, we know what happens: you arrive with an idea in your head or with a couple of options that you don’t want to get out of but later

You see it live, you can touch it

Seeing used car ads on the Internet is a vice for many of us, who can spend hours looking at offers on our screens. Technology allows you to view photos to check the condition of the vehicle, but sometimes the images are not as good as you would like, or there are not enough, or they do not focus on some detail that you would like to see.

Seeing in a live vehicle these problems are over. The state of the upholstery, the feel of the materials, the practical solutions in the trunk or whatever else you need.

Unique offers

You can find used car deals in many places. But few places where all cars are discounted. The objective of the exhibitors is to leave the Hall without vehicles, hence they have unbeatable offers. In fact, each edition more cars are sold and more visitors leave IFEMA with a vehicle. Only in this way have they become the largest pre-owned vehicle sales show in Europe.

Warranty, advice and more

When it comes to finding a second-hand car, many people wonder if they will have a hidden problem. In this section you must take several things into account:

All cars are from professional sellers. This means that, by law, they have a warranty. The exhibitors, in addition to a complete personalized advice on the vehicle, can inform you more about this matter. technical inspections that all cars must pass before entering the Hall. It is a review of more than 100 points carried out by an independent entity.

All the vehicles exhibited in the show are pre-owned, which undoubtedly greatly reduces the chances of them having a hidden defect. And you always have the possibility of testing the vehicle in the outdoor circuit that is enabled in the IFEMA venue.

Do not forget that during the celebration of the Used Vehicle Show you can enjoy special financing conditions and all the necessary management services, which allow you to deliver the vehicle almost immediately.

More information: Occasion Vehicle Show