Five reasons that show that the economic outlook in Spain “is clearing up”

Spain You may have a more economically friendly scenario before you than many expect. This is what the experts of Pantheon Macroeconomics, which point out that despite the “bleak” outlook that the economy has gone through in recent months (after being one of the worst in the entire Eurozone in 2020, the year started on the wrong foot due to the increase in Covid-19 infections, which forced new restrictions, and because of the storm Filomena) “do not despair.” And is that the situation “is clearing up.”

This is what the analysts of this firm point out in one of their latest reports, in which they also advance that have raised their growth forecasts for Spain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021. “The economy contracted less than we expected in the first quarter and, with the easing of restrictions faster than we expected, we now believe that the economy will grow more in the second quarter than we previously thought,” they say.

From his point of view, there are five reasons that suggest that the situation in the country will change radically from now on. They are as follows:

1. Drop in new infections / hospitalizations

Pantheon experts recall that new Covid infections continue to reduce hospitalizations and deaths, which are already “lagging behind the trend of new cases” and are also improving. This trend will help the economic rebound, which will also be supported by vaccination.

2. The vaccination rate is growing

Likewise, this signature affects that the rate of vaccinations continues to increase, which has allowed the Government of Pedro Sánchez to “gradually reduce restrictions since March.” About 40% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and at the current rate of inoculation, 70% of the population will be vaccinated in Julyat the latest, indicating that “by then all restrictions will have been lifted”.

All of this “is already having a visible impact on the economy”, judging by the main surveys in April, such as the composite PMI, which has registered in Spain its highest level in more than two years. Added to this is the “optimistic message” from the European Commission’s survey of economic sentiment, which has risen to a 20-month high. Furthermore, near-real-time indicators show that “public transport use and mobility are increasing,” say these experts.

3. Relaxation of restrictions

The fall in infections and the increase in the rate of vaccination have allowed the relaxation of restrictions, which in the opinion of Pantheon Macroeconomics “will allow – and will encourage – consumers to spend part of their accumulated savings, although the mortgage moratorium has finished”.

However, these analysts point out, it must not be forgotten that consumer confidence, according to Commission data, is still in Spain “below the Eurozone average, but has increased considerably in recent months and is not found. at a turning point. ” In fact, they believe that the recent announcement of another extension of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) Beyond May 31, it is helping optimism, given that “it is likely that this will prevent the dreaded rise in unemployment.”

4. Investment should rebound

On the other hand, the report highlights that “investment should also rebound” despite the fact that survey on bank loans of the European Central Bank (ECB) The first quarter shows that banks have increased denials of loan applications by companies, while there has been a drop in the demand for credit for fixed investment. “On the positive side, banks have continued to ease credit standards, and interest rates will remain low,” Pantheon notes.

In addition, he recalls that capacity utilization has returned to close to its rate in the fourth quarter of 2019, which implies that “companies must increase investments to increase production.”

5. Improvement of tourism activity

Lastly, the analysts of this firm say that what will help the Spanish economy the most will be the expected improvement in tourist activity. “It’s the most important thing,” they say, given that tourism accounts for 12% of GDP and they believe it will boost net trade. “The summer season will not come close to normal this year, but this does not change the fact that Spain will benefit disproportionately as restrictions in this sector are lifted,” they comment.

Specifically, they believe that “visitors from the United Kingdom and Germany, which account for a third of total tourism spending, will be especially important” and are “hungry for the sun.” From his point of view, the news that UK residents will be able to come to Spain from this Monday and other travelers will be able to do the same from June 7 Unconstrained is a “good” thing, even if “risks still exist.” “It is not clear when the UK will add Spain to its green list, or how long Germany will maintain its ban on travel to non-essential countries. We are optimistic on both counts, based on the debates in the EU about the Covid passport“.

“We think it is reasonable to assume that tourism spending – which was down 76% year-on-year as of March 2021 – will rise this year to about half its 2019 level, up from just 20% in 2020. This is more or less less with IATA estimates for the global aviation sector. This alone would add between 1.5 and 2 percentage points to Spain’s GDP growth in 2021, and more if the baseline is exceeded “, they conclude.

IMPROVEMENT BY 2021 … BUT LESS OPTIMISTIC BY 2022

For all these reasons, at Pantheon Macroeconomics they expect the Spanish economy to “grow by 5.7% this year, compared to the 3.5% previously estimated”, which is close to the Brussels recently updated forecast of 5.9%. “The risks of this forecast are balanced, although at this time we see more chances that the estimates will go up in the coming months, as a reflection of a faster reopening than expected during the summer “, add the strategists of this firm.

His forecast is that GDP will grow between 2% and 2.5% in quarter-on-quarter terms in the second quarter, more than the other three large economies in the euro zone, which “it will allow a sustained rebound in the second semester”. However, they emphasize that for next year they are not “as optimistic as the EU.”

The Commission expects Spain to grow by 6.8% in 2022, that is, quarterly GDP growth to stand at 1.5%. “That seems too ambitious to us. Our forecast is 5.5% for next year”, point out these analysts, who point out that “the quarterly growth rate will gradually reduce, to 0.6% by the end of 2022, despite the entry of EU recovery funds.” The fact is that the country “does not have the best record of efficient absorption of EU funds. Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether the funds from the European support mechanisms will be used for additional expenses and investments, instead of substituting expenses. already provided for in the state budget, “they conclude.