Five reasons that explain the resilience of the aviation sector, according to Capital Group

Todd Saligman, Industry Analyst, Capital Group, explains why the aviation industry still has the capacity to endure. “When we put what we have experienced in 2020 in a historical context, we realize the seriousness of the drop in demand in the sector: global air transport fell by 65% ​​in 2020. The worst drop to date had been in 3%, and that had only happened three times.

However, and despite the magnitude of events, there are several reasons why some areas of the sector, such as aircraft manufacturing, could show a greater resistance capacity than in the past.

The aviation sector has seen fairly stable growth over the last forty years, and the decline we have seen in 2020 has been 20 times more pronounced than that experienced by the sector in its worst year to date.

capitalgroup_tabla1

However, what is interesting is that, despite the sharp drop in air traffic, aircraft manufacturing did not fall to the same extent. This fact is especially surprising in light of the cyclical nature of the sector in historical terms. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, Todd was of the opinion that the aerospace industry had structurally changed.

The graph shows the cyclical nature of the aircraft manufacturing indices, which first rose considerably and then fell sharply as well. Despite the sharp declines in production rates in 2020 due to COVID-19, Todd notes that this year has shown how the sector has changed structurally from previous declines.

“In the mid-1990s and early 2000s, when air traffic dropped by 2-3% in a given year, production rates dropped by 40-50%. However, last year, with a massive 65% drop in trips, production rates fell “only” between 30 and 40%. And much of that drop was due to the 737 MAX safety issues, rather than the COVID-19 pandemic. “

capitalgroup_tabla2

So though the sharp drop in air traffic greatly affected companies in the sector, actually showed that the aerospace industry is now less cyclical than it was twenty or thirty years ago. Production rates have been much more stable since the early 2000s. According to Todd, there are several reasons for this.

1. Greater diversification of demand

The demand for aircraft is much more diversified today than in the past.

• Growth and replacement demand: historically, most aircraft deliveries responded to the growth of the sector. Today, the distribution is more equitable, with around 60% of new aircraft going to growth of the aircraft fleet and 40% to replacing older aircraft2 An important characteristic of replacement demand is that it is less cyclical than growth demand.

• Geographic demand: in the past, the sector depended to a greater extent on US airlines, and somewhat on European ones, but today it is a global industry. It does not depend so much on a specific region, which brings a degree of stability to the sector that it did not enjoy in the past.

2. Higher order volume

In the area of ​​aircraft manufacturing, there is an international duopoly between Airbus and Boeing. Before the crisis, long-term structural demand for their products meant that both companies’ order books were much larger than in the past. While it is true that some airlines have been forced to cancel orders due to the impact of COVID-19, so Boeing and Airbus have stopped delivering a considerable number of aircraft, the volume of orders and demand for aircraft continue to be very elevated. The volume and strength of orders provides stability and visibility into OEM revenue.

3. Production planning

Another feature that differentiates the current situation from the one that existed twenty or thirty years ago is that today there is greater production planning. In the past, production rates increased rapidly based on orders. Over the past ten years, Boeing and Airbus have been disciplined and gradually increasing production rates in order to avoid periods characterized by oversupply, which has also helped reduce the cyclicality of the sector.

4. Period of minor aircraft development

Aircraft development is less than it was in the past. In the last ten to fifteen years, Boeing and Airbus have spent billions of dollars developing new aircraft. Aircraft development projects are expensive and carry a level of risk. But development cycles are also long, so if companies intended to launch new models before 2030, the project would already be underway. Although there are likely to be some tweaks to current aircraft models, such as the addition of new features, Todd does not believe that new development programs will begin in the short to medium term, at least not in the case of Airbus.

You might think that Boeing has a greater need to build a new model airplane in the shorter term, but whether or not it does will depend on how the company responds to the 737 MAX3’s safety concerns. However, in the next 10 years the number of development projects will be much lower than in the past, which will favor the margins and results of the companies.

5. Efficiency improvements favor the demand for replacement

Interest in new-generation aircraft has meant that the level of order cancellation has been reduced. If we compare it with the figures recorded in the last twenty years, 2020 has not been particularly negative when it comes to order cancellations, despite the uncertainty. During the year just over 1,500 orders were canceled around the world, around 10% of total orders4. Most of the cancellations involved planes made by Boeing (cancellations were minimal at Airbus) and it is likely that many of them were due to 737 MAX safety issues.

capitalgroup_tabla3

One of the reasons for this low level of cancellations is related to the aforementioned demand for replacement. Today, new aircraft consume 15-20% less fuel than the previous generation. It is as if we have skipped two generations in terms of efficiency. In the past, new aircraft offered 5-8% efficiency improvements over the previous model5.

Fuel costs will vary by airline, but these efficiency improvements have a significant impact on airline margins. Using an industry approximation where fuel represents 22% of an airline’s costs and operating profit margins are 5%, and assuming all other costs are constant, reduce fuel costs by 15% represents an improvement in airline profit margins from 5% to 8%. This represents an increase of 60%, only with the replacement of older aircraft by newer models and with less fuel consumption5. So while airlines may not want to buy new planes to expand their fleets, it still makes economic sense to replace older planes.

capitalgroup_tabla4

Economic changes in demand and development cycles have had a major impact on the aviation sector. Although 2020 has been a very painful year for the sector, given the sharp drop in air traffic, Todd believes that the long-term outlook for the sector remains attractive.