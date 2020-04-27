Record unemployment, a decrease in the productive capacity of the economy due to the closing of companies and the worsening of public accounts should compose the picture of the Brazilian economy after the coronavirus crisis. The intensity of this worsening economic scenario will depend on the effectiveness of the emergency measures that have been adopted by the government.

Avenida Paulista, one of the main economic centers of São Paulo, empty during quarantine; economists discuss how to recover the economy when the pandemic peak passes

As for these two statements, there seems to be a consensus among Brazilian economists of different strands. But what can we do to resume economic activity after the most acute phase of the crisis, when the circulation of people can be reestablished in the cities? There, divergences arise.

“At the end of the crisis, there are those who think that the government will not need to do much more, that the market will recover on its own”, says Nelson Barbosa, professor at the São Paulo School of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (EESP-FGV) . “This is a mistake, because we will have families and companies with lower income, more debt and greater uncertainty. So it is very difficult for the private sector to recover on its own,” says Barbosa, who was Minister of Finance (2016) and Planning (2015) during the Dilma Rousseff government (PT).

“There is a clear need to spend temporarily on health, social and in some business cases. But it is clear that there is no room for other adventures, other expenses, since Brazil has not yet managed to recover its fiscal health, which he got lost there due to 2014, 2015 “, considers Arminio Fraga, a partner at Gávea Investimentos and former president of the Central Bank during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) government.

BBC News Brasil listened to five Brazilian economists, among men and women, liberal and heterodox, looking for proposals to recover the country’s economic activity after the coronavirus crisis. Check below the suggestions of Solange Srour, Samuel Pessôa, Armínio Fraga, Nelson Barbosa and Laura Carvalho.

Resume the reform agenda

Solange Srour, chief economist at ARX Investimentos

Returning to the reform agenda prior to the coronavirus crisis is the solution for the country to find sustainable growth, even in a worse economic situation, with higher unemployment, economic recession and loss of the population’s purchasing power, says Solange Srour, from ARX ​​Investimentos.

Closed trade in Brasília; economist Solange Srour defends return to the pre-crisis reform agenda, without fiscal expansion

“This is the only way for us to grow again: to insist on the fiscal consolidation and productivity agenda”, says Srour, citing as priority measures such as the Proposed Emergency Constitution Amendment (PEC) – which allows, among other actions, to freeze wages civil service – and administrative and tax reforms. “We cannot fall into the same mistake that we made in the post-crisis of 2008, when we continued to expand the fiscal system, disrupting the economy.”

According to the analyst, ensuring that the increase in government spending in response to the crisis is temporary will be essential to regain business confidence at the moment of resumption of activity. “In order to really grow, investments will be needed and for that, you need confidence”, says Srour.

Thus, she refutes the idea that cutting public spending in the post-crisis could further deepen the expected recession. “It is the lack of confidence that can prevent the resumption.”

Possible change in spending cap

Samuel Pessôa, researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre-FGV)

Samuel Pessôa, from Ibre-FGV, is also betting on resuming the reform agenda for the country to grow again, after the worst moment of the coronavirus public health emergency. But he believes that if Congress succeeds in approving the Emergency PEC, reducing mandatory state spending, it is possible to think of a change in the spending cap rule to make room for public investment, giving additional impetus to economic activity after isolation.

“Obligatory spending cannot grow more than GDP, this is nonsense and an urgency to be tackled”, says Pessôa. “Attacking this, we can think of Fabio Giambiagi’s proposal to move the spending ceiling to free up some investment resources”, he says.

At the end of 2019, Fabio Giambiagi and Guilherme Tinoco, economists at the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), presented a proposal for easing the current ceiling, including different treatment for investment spending. Public investment – adding the three spheres of government and state-owned companies – reached 2.26% of GDP in 2019, almost half of the 4.06% of 2013, the last year before the previous crisis, according to a survey by economist Manoel Pires , from FGV’s Fiscal Policy Observatory.

Armínio Fraga defends strategic interventions in sectors hard hit, such as restaurants, personal services, hotels and airlines; above, popular restaurant giving meals in Salvador

One-off interventions in strategic sectors

Arminio Fraga, partner at Gávea Investimentos and former president of the Central Bank

One of the exponents of Brazilian liberal thought, Arminio Fraga believes that, in the end of the coronavirus crisis, strategic government interventions may be necessary in some sectors most affected by the halt in activity. Fraga, who was more recently dedicated to the debate on combating inequality, also believes that a more comprehensive model of social protection, which includes informal workers, should be on the agenda.

“Some sectors are already very clear: restaurants, personal services, hotels, airlines and others”, lists Arminio. “This is very different from the ‘national champions’ policy,” he points out, referring to the policy conducted by the BNDES during PT’s governments on subsidized loans and the purchase of equity stakes in large Brazilian companies. “Society has to ask itself if some sectors, which were destroyed by the virus, deserve some support, if this makes sense from a social and economic point of view.”

With the approval of the emergency aid of R $ 600 for informal workers who lose income due to social isolation measures, some economists have defended that the basic income policy becomes permanent. Arminio says he has doubts about a universal benefit, due to the high cost, but he welcomes the discussion of expanding the public social protection system.

“It is a very important topic, it is essential that we reach informal ones. The rules – how to do it, what each person is entitled to, who contributes or not – have to be evaluated. But I am sure that this is a topic that will be on the agenda . If it’s not already, “he says.

Work fronts and resumption of public investment

Nelson Barbosa, professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and former Minister of Finance and Planning

A front of public health work and the resumption of stopped works are among the proposals of economist Nelson Barbosa for recovery of activity after the end of the social isolation imposed by the new disease. For Barbosa, a “income insurance” program – like current unemployment insurance, but aimed at all workers, including informal workers – is an option for expanding social protection in the new environment.

For Nelson Barbosa, a “income-insurance” program is an option for expanding social protection in the new conjuncture

“It is necessary for the government to adopt a reconstruction plan. Temporary measures, yes, but which will probably last more than a year”, he says. “For example, several countries are considering adopting an emergency workforce to monitor and combat covid-19 after the worst phase,” he says.

Barbosa believes that it is possible to create space in public accounts for the resumption of investment in stopped works. “This crisis showed that, when there is a risk, the fiscal space is generated”, he says. “The government is going to issue debt and, when the time comes to pay, it is expected that the economy has already recovered, with a GDP and a higher collection, with which part of this obligation will be paid,” he says, also citing the expected fall in interest rates, which should reduce the cost of indebtedness.

Redistributive measures and permanent basic income

Laura Carvalho, professor at the Faculty of Economics, Administration and Accounting at the University of São Paulo (FEA-USP)

For Laura Carvalho, the recovery of the economy after the end of the isolation must demand a “new Marshall Plan” – reference to the recovery plan of European countries after the Second World War. The economist, who helped formulate the economic program for Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) campaign for the presidency in 2018, assesses that public investment should be used in this second moment to combat the crisis as a way of supplying historical needs, such as in health and the environment. basic sanitation.

“This would require a review of the spending ceiling and a change in the orientation of economic policy, which has hitherto been geared towards the minimum state,” says Laura. According to her, the bet of some economists in the resumption of the previous agenda of cutting spending may worsen the recovery, leading to a resumption in “L”, when the level of the product does not return to the level before the crisis.

According to the economist, these investments should be financed through an increase in revenue. “I defend higher tax rates for the wealthiest, who will suffer much less from the impact of this crisis, with the end of the exemption from dividends and exemptions for sectors that are little affected”, he exemplifies, also citing the taxation of large fortunes and tax increases income for the wealthier.

Carvalho also defends that the basic emergency income becomes permanent. “We have record informality in Brazil and this crisis tends to make it worse. So we have to think about the possibility of a larger, universal and permanent social protection network.”

