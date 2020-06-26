Criciuma v Fluminense – Brasileirao Series A 2014 | Cristiano Andujar / .
They appeared in Argentine soccer, but they did not know how to take hold and outside they found a level that nobody thought they had.
Trained in San Lorenzo, he did not play 50 games in 5 years before moving on to Argentinos Juniors for a season. In 2014 he arrived at the French Metz, then a passage through Ludogorets in Bulgaria and his explosion in the surprising Atalanta.
In River he showed conditions and was important in National B, but he missed many more goals than he converted and that ended up weighing. He was sold to Benfica, went through the Turkish Eskişehirspor and in 2015 he came to Monterrey to become one of the best strikers in Mexican soccer in recent years.
The most emblematic case of a player who never found his place in Argentine soccer but who broke it in every place where he was abroad. After a first stage in Chile with the Universidad Católica shirt, a resounding success would come in Brazil playing for Vasco and Fluminense, a club where he became an absolute idol. In China he played for Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG and was one of the best payouts in the world.
El Bocha started in Boca, went through Banfield and after playing in Junior, Jaguares de Chiapas, Real Cartagena and Independiente Medellín arrived in Santa Fe where he became one of the greatest idols in the history of the Bogotá club.
Another player born in River who had a hard time achieving continuity in Argentina, but who abroad achieved not only permanence but also great recognition. Since 2009 he plays for Barcelona de Guayaquil, the most important and popular club in Ecuador.