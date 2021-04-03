Five players the Lakers should have managed to retain

Los angeles lakers They began this 2020/21 season with the sole objective of revalidating the ring achieved in the last playoffs of the Orlando bubble of the NBA. Though things have gone remarkably well for the first few months, injury setbacks to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his top two stars, can throw a whole season overboard.

On paper, the Angelina franchise has on its staff some players who can pull the car as much as possible, such as Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell or Kyle Kuzma. But there is no doubt that the team led by Frank Vogel lacks a depth that it enjoyed last season, and that was key to achieving the title of NBA champion.

That is why, from BlogDeBasket, we launched a list with the five names of those players who left the Los Angeles Lakers in their day, for one reason or another, and who now would be a huge help to get through the rest of the season regular in the high positions of the Western Conference:

5. Avery Bradley

Although it is true that the one who wanted to separate their paths was Bradley himself, the player would now be one of the pillars of Vogel’s squad. It should be remembered that he missed the playoffs due to family health problems, but his great defensive aptitude is the key why he is on this list.

4. JaVale McGee

The loss of height with respect to the pivot position is one of the problems of these Lakers. Although they have recently acquired Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol is completing his worst season in the NBA, and perhaps the best thing for both would have been not to join their paths and for the Lakers themselves to decide not to transfer McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

3. Dwight Howard

For the same reason that McGee is why Howard is in this ranking. The veteran center is playing a big role in the Philadelphia 76ers while Joel Embiid is out with injury. In the last playoffs he proved to be a very important player for the Los Angeles franchise, and perhaps not getting him to stay was a serious mistake on the part of the Lakers.

2. Danny Green

Actually, Green’s departure from the Lakers has been positive for Los Angeles because Dennis Schröder arrived from his transfer to OKC. But there is no doubt that a shooter like him, who is also very capable defensively, would solve many of the team’s problems at the moment.

1. Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson is the player on the list who has been out of the Lakers the longest, after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Since then, it is not that he has achieved a much higher role than he had in the Lakers themselves, but he is showing to be at a great level as Sixth Man in the Utah Jazz. In the last Free Agency they tried to get him again, but they did not offer as much money as the Jazz put on the table.