A group of five Santos players have put themselves at the forefront of negotiations with the board involving wage cuts during the new coronavirus pandemic. They are: Éverson, Pará, Luiz Felipe, Carlos Sánchez and Marinho.

Sánchez and Pará are two of the five players who have negotiated with the Santos board (Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

Although they are a front line in contacts with the direction, they have the consent of the squad to respond in relation to the general interests of athletes from Santos. The alignment between them has been constant, so much so that some were taken aback by the 70% cut in salaries for April, communicated by President José Carlos Peres, via e-mail, last Tuesday, as they believed it was already a 30% salary reduction agreement was signed, indicated in conversations between the athletes in charge of the situation and members of the Santos summit for about a month.

Santos’ Technical Director of Football, William Thomas, has mediated, through communication groups, the interests of both the players and the board. However, in the last week, the cast was reduced to 70% of salaries, which was denied by the athletes. Therefore, it was waited until Thursday night to seek a common denominator, which did not happen.

In the hope of convincing the squad, Peixe insured the payment of wages for April in three days, which were only deposited on Tuesday, with a 70% cut in the earnings of members of the professional football squad, in a decision taken by unilateral form.

As the THROW! found, people linked to the management have interpreted the posture of some members of the leadership cited as “stardom”, understanding that the denial of the cut of 70% of salaries aims to place football above the administrative sector. Meanwhile, some players have already sought legal support, individually, to deal with the situation.

