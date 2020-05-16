It is not new that coronavirus has changed the way of life around the world; from the work routine, the way we travel, to hobbies and daily activities as we knew them. However, the planet has also undergone major changes, such as natural phenomena and atypical pests, in the midst of a pandemic that seems to have no close end.

United States under the snow

Photo: .

One of the affected areas has been New York, which a few days ago reported high temperatures and later saw the contrast of spring snowfall, which also occurred in states like Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. Given the atypical event, the National Weather Service recalled the last snowfall the same day, but from 1977.

This phenomenon is due to polar vertex (circulation of strong winds surrounding the north pole) forming a low pressure polar system. These winds regularly keep the cold air locked in the arctic regions of the northern hemisphere, however, in recent days it has moved south. During the weekend, 40 United States cities experienced low temperature records and this is expected to affect more than 100 million Americans.

A giant Asian hornet arrives in the United States

European hornet (Vespa crabro)

Similarly US has been attacked by a plague of a giant Asian hornet (Vespa mandarinia), being the species of this type larger in size with an approximate length of 3.5 to 5 centimeters. It was first detected on December 8 in Washington, near the Canadian border.

The first studies indicate that its primary activity is to kill entire bee hives and that he probably arrived in this country thanks to a container ship. Experts warn of catastrophic impact on pollination and agricultural systems If the hornets start to spread, it is also believed that they are capable of killing a human if they feel threatened.

Tornadoes in atypical areas

In the last three weeks, Mexico has been hit by strong tornadoes in three states, the most recent one was in Monterrey, Nuevo León, which claimed the life of a person. Similarly, Puebla and the limits of Tlaxcala were surprised with three simultaneous tornadoes that altered the population and caused material damage.

Photo: Tomasz Zajda / EyeEm / . 2017

It is necessary to remember that tornadoes, caused by the collision of a cold air mass with a hot air mass under atmospheric instability, the greater the temperature difference, the stronger the tornado will be. Remember that The United States is more prone to suffer from these natural phenomena, presenting approximately 1,200 per year.

A plague that threatens the food of Africa

The United Nations has warned about the deadly locust infestation that attacks East Africa. Approximately 20 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania are hungry from these insects. further Yemen alone affects 15 million individuals and a new swarm has been detected in Iran.

The Desert Locust is considered the world’s most destructive migratory pest and a unique swarm: one square kilometer contains up to 80 million lobsterss. Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that the number of locusts could increase 20 times during the next rainy season. Despite joint efforts, organizations face obstacles such as personnel and equipment movement restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Animals take over the streets

Photo: Yawar Nazir / .

It is not strange that faced with confinement, different species of animals take to the streets of cities in different countries: in Japan the presence of deer was reported that went out to look for food, due to the absence of tourists from a natural park that fed them. In India a variety of species were presented abroad, such as: monkeys, horses and cows, taking advantage of the protection of more than 1,300 million people.

Similarly, experts have explained that human confinement coincides, for certain species, with the heyday of the mating season. In France, black-headed gulls, which nested on the sand banks of the Loire River, were seen and are regularly disturbed by daily traffic.

Definitely, the Covid-19 pandemic has been accompanied by natural phenomena and presented great changes in the lives of humans, but also of animals, demonstrating the close relationship that species have with nature, one of the aspects most missed by people during quarantine and that will be questioned once we return to normal: Will everything stay the same as before?