Five passengers did not arrive in Vilnius after forced landing in Belarus: police

By Andrius Sytas

VILNA (Reuters) – Five passengers aboard a Ryanair flight that was intercepted by a Belarusian military plane and forced to land in Minsk on Sunday did not reach their final destination, the Lithuanian criminal police chief said on Monday.

The Belarusian move, which resulted in the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board, drew international condemnation. The plane was flying from Greece to Lithuania.

Lithuanian criminal police chief Rolandas Kiskis said he would not comment on the identities of the people who stayed in Minsk.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, who referred to the incident as a state-sponsored hijacking, said Monday that he believed security officers were on the flight and had also disembarked in Minsk.

That would mean that the operation was coordinated with spies operating on the ground in Greece.

A Belarusian university in Vilnius said one of its students, Sofia Sapega, 23, who was traveling with Protasevich, was also detained when her flight was diverted. The university demanded his release.

Lithuanian police are questioning passengers who disembarked in Vilnius after the flight finally reached its destination, and are examining the plane, according to Kiskis.

The investigation could take months, the Lithuanian deputy attorney general said.

(Written by Alan Charlish and Justyna Pawlak; edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos)