five of his most famous and iconic heroes

As you have already seen, or if it has not been the case by now, you are in time to remedy it right here, a first trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, one of the next Marvel movies, has already been released., which will once again bring the martial arts genre to the fore in the marvelian cosmos, after the failed attempt of the Netflix series “Marvel’s Iron Fist”. Although of course, apparently in the trailer, this time it can be the good one.

On the occasion of that premiere, which will arrive this year, I would like to do a little review on some of the most iconic characters that saw the light in Marvel several decades ago, when the fever for martial arts cinema led the publisher to expand their stories to this narrative field as well. Maybe more than [email protected] It happens to you like me, who knows Shang-Chi and will even have read a comic where he has appeared, but he has hardly tasted any comic of the character alone. And it may even be a total stranger to [email protected] I hope that, taking advantage of the premiere of the film, in Panini Comics they will take out material from Shang-Chi and even reissue some of their already published stories But that, either they are difficult to locate, or they are the kind for which they ask for an arm and a leg to get second-hand.

Well, my goal with this article is to let you know a little more about the world of martial arts in Marvel, and for that I am going to travel a little in time. I’ma dwell on the 70’s and 80’s, when they saw the light a set of quite interesting characters that, with a greater or lesser presence in the publisher’s comics over time, seem worth mentioning to me. The order that I am going to follow is that of its first editorial appearance, and the first is going to be precisely Shang-Chi.

Shang-chi

It was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, and had its first appearance in December 1973, in the “Special Marvel Edition # 15”. He is the son of Fu Manchu, who has tried to conquer the world on several occasions. Trained by his father, Shang-Chi ended up facing him when he learned of his evil, and he became part of the group of heroes of the marvelite universe. He is considered one of the best martial artists without superhuman powers., and not only does he perform wonderfully in hand-to-hand combat, but he is also an expert with hand weapons such as swords, nunchucks or shurikens. It is clear that with the premiere of the film, we will have the opportunity to learn more about him and see him in action, there you will have an unbeatable opportunity to meet him.

Sons of the Tiger / Son of the Tiger

It is about a trio of martial artists who were created by Gerry Conway and Dick Giordano in April 1974, first appearing in “Deadly Hands of Kung Fu # 1”. This trio consisted of three friends and students of Master Kee, named Lin Sun (of Chinese descent), Abe Brown (who was African American), and Bob Diamond (Caucasian American). The particularity of this group is that, when each of the members attaches their jade tiger amulet to those of the others, they are mystically connected to enhance the strength and physical abilities of the trio of fighters. On a curious note, Bob Diamond appeared at times on the Iron Fist series, serving as a sparring partner for Danny Rand to train with him.

Iron Fist / Iron Fist

I confess that he is my favorite of the Marvel martial artists. Created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, Fist premiered in May 1974 at “Marvel Premiere 15”. Danny Rand, born in New York, was orphaned at the age of nine, when, on a trip organized by his father to search for the mystical city of K’un L’un, his parents died on that trip. Danny ended up arriving in that city, where he would be trained in martial arts, managing many years after his arrival to become the champion of K’un L’un, thanks to his victory over the immortal dragon Shou-Lao. As a result of the above, Danny gained the power of the Iron Fist, a mystical force that allows him to summon and focus his chi, turning him into a living weapon.

White Tiger / White Tiger

This character was created by Bill Mantlo and George Pérez, and made his debut in December 1975 on “Deadly Hands of Kung Fu 19”. He has the milestone of being the first Puerto Rican superhero in history from the comics. Héctor Ayala, a native of Puerto Rico, was studying at a university in New York when he discovered the Amulets of the Children of the Tiger, which they had stopped using for a while. The difference is that there were three of them and therefore each one used his amulet, while Hector used all three himself, achieving almost superhuman strength and abilities in the field of martial arts, being a hero quite skilled in hand-to-hand combat. Body. Yes indeed, while he was not wearing the amulets, he was not highly gifted in combat.

Elektra

5) Elektra Natchios: Created by Frank Miller, it made its debut in “Daredevil # 168”, corresponding to January 1981. It is a character closely linked to Daredevil by the past they have in common. Although Elektra has not always been a hero, there is no doubt that she is not a villain to the core either, but would be in the middle, which is why I wanted to include her here. Born in Greece, Elektra was quite touched when her father, Hugo Natchios, was assassinated. This led her to study martial arts in China. She would end up being tutored by Stick (who also trained Daredevil), a member of “The Caste”, and would acquire a great skill in martial arts, the use of sai being characteristic of the character. To the above are added some mental abilities like telepathy or hypnosis.

And more or less these are some of the most classic Marvel characters in the field of martial arts. As with everything, later others appeared, but I think they deserved a separate chapter, and I hope this article has been useful for you to learn a little more about this section of the Marvel universe.