Five Netflix series to start the summer on the right foot

June is the beginning of summer in much of the world. Even in the midst of the exceptional situation of the pandemic, it is the ideal time to rest and enjoy the good weather. And it is also the season in which many of the best releases of the year arrive. Among them, some of the best options in the Netflix series catalog.

The streaming platform has placed a special emphasis on the first days of summer having a great variety of options. The month begins on the channel with a wide selection of novelties in your catalog.

From the new seasons of the public’s favorite series to advance premieres, the platform offers a wide variety of content.

We leave you the five premieres that you should be aware of during these first weeks of June.

‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, June 4

Based on the comic of the same name by Jeff Lamire, the story follows the adventures of Gus, one of the survivors of a Pandemic apocalypse. But despite what you might imagine, this is not another sinister-tinged dystopian story of a terrifying future.

Although it undoubtedly has the elements to be one, it also runs an unusual risk: that of wearing hope in its premise. And he does so through his lovable central character. Gus, a half-deer-human hybrid is one of the creatures born after the Apocalypse.

The little one, like so many others like him, is persecuted and feared because it is not very clear if it is the cause or the consequence of the pandemic. Whatever the case, the threat to Gus is not the central ingredient of the story, but part of a larger context.

In reality, the series makes the singular decision to combine an apocalyptic scenario with something more elaborate. And at the end, tell one of the most endearing stories in the Netflix series catalog. Do you want to laugh and cry, as well as enjoy a bit of fantasy? This is the ideal series for you.

‘Lupine part 2’, June 11

The Assane Diop played Omar Sy go back right where you left offe a year ago. The search for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini will be the central element of the new season of the series. Based on the books chronicling the adventures of Arsène Lupine by Maurice Leblanc, the Netflix series was a success and its renewal a matter of time.

With all his elegant and frenetic air, Lupine seeks to capitalize on the surprising success of the previous chapters. That means returning to the character with a new plan, a different perspective on his revenge and the search for redemption. All in the middle of a sophisticated setting that becomes more complicated chapter by chapter.

‘Colonia penguin’, June 16

The premise of this Netflix series is not entirely original, but it is a jewel in its style. Thanks to the wonder of the documentary, the production tries to capture an extraordinary exception of nature, and do so with a certain air of fiction. Narrated by Patton Oswalt, it is a tour of a historical and geographical rarity that you will want to know.

The colony of penguins that arrive every year in Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, is an eccentricity of nature. But also one of those rare occasions when the environment defies all explanation and creates its own life experience.

The documentary shows the effect that strange vigilantes have on the city and nearby areas, and a new way of understanding penguin communities. With a jovial, moving but also fun air, it is a reflection on the environment that will leave you with some ideas to think about.

‘World’s Most Amazing Vacation Homes’, June 18

Let’s face it: much of the world has been incarcerated for more than a year. And many of those who have suffered this confinement wonder what they will do once the restrictions are relaxed. On Netflix they seem to have thought of the same premise and in June comes a series that shows the most exotic places to vacation.

Sounds like a crushed premise? Wait, that’s not just about big hotels or places of extraordinary beauty. There is a collection of quirky places – How about an igloo? -, even tours for lovers of good food. Everything to create that imaginary route that could well come true next summer. With its premise of “dreaming does not cost anything”, it is a journey through the world of daring short-term adventures.

‘Sex / Life’, June 25

This is a trick question: how many times a year do you think about your ex? How many times have you wondered what your life would be like if you continued by his side? This Netflix series, based on the novel of the same name BB Easton, takes the premise further. What happens when you accidentally miss, and maybe just out of boredom, the life you could have with your ex? Billie Connelly is a typical wife with a model marriage and gentle motherhood.

When she begins to remember her life as a single in New York, and especially her ex Brad, she questions everything she enjoys and experiences. It may seem like a simple premise, but in reality, the Netflix series explores such complicated points as identity, maturity, the nature of loveand marriage. So now you know. If you have wondered about your current life and how you would be today if you have made different decisions, this is your series.

