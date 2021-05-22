Five Netflix comedy series you probably don’t know about

Netflix’s catalog can appear to be huge and at times overwhelming, especially when the content on the platform has quadrupled in recent years. This is a sometimes confusing search among hundreds of Netflix series options, all of good quality and of which most of the time you have not heard.

So that the tour of the service’s catalog is not so complicated, we leave you five Netflix comedy series that you surely do not know.

In addition, we include those that will make you laugh and those that will also make you reflect and move. A journey through that curious, and sometimes little-known, reverse of a series giant like Netflix.

‘I never’

Yes, this is another teen comedy. No, it’s not how you expect it to be. In reality, it is a curious, dreamlike and sometimes surreal look at the first years of adult life. When Devi loses her father and also the mobility of her legs around the same time, her entire world collapses.

But although it may seem a melodramatic premise, in reality it is a journey towards the search for the identity full of humor. This Netflix series with a cynical look at everything we fear, learn, and lose in early adulthood is full of originality. Recommended for boring afternoons, Sundays without much to do and moments of simple need to escape.

‘On My Block’

Being a teenager is never easy and much more in times like ours. Much more if we add a multicultural city like Los Angeles. But this, although it seems like one of those Netflix series that seeks to create a somewhat crazy notion about adolescence, it is actually a candid look at the change.

And it is to the extent that its characters – unavoidable stereotypes – take on a rare verisimilitude that allows them to relate complex ideas. From loneliness to the search for a place in the world, On My Block uses humor and drama as triggers to reflect on everyday life. But not from common spaces or cliché, but through an original space between both genders.

‘Derry Girls’

Ireland in the ’90s was a complicated place. But amid what seems like a dramatic setting, Derry Girls manages to strike a poignant balance between comedy and thoughtfulness. He also does it with a twisted sense of humor, sometimes black and almost always cynical.

But beyond that, and with some obvious penchant for provocation, Derry Girls is painfully cute. Surviving a situation that far surpasses any attempt at a daily routine requires imagination and effort. And the Netflix series shows him on a journey of unusual intelligence that deserves at least a couple of chapters.

‘Kim’s Convenience’

Immigration will never be a simple topic, much less in an age with so many sensitive discussions to grapple with. Still, Kim’s Convenience does so with a curious sensibility, creating the perfect setting for subtle discussions. What is identity? What makes us what we are? Why do we need to bear the weight of our cultural heritage? The Netflix series emphasizes small visions about a current circumstance with hundreds of different edges. It also does so within the connotation of how strange the culture that thrives within the ethnic heritage can be.

But instead of taking a dramatic turn and delving into thorny topics in a superficial way, the series doesn’t take itself seriously. Enjoy cultural clashes, recreate them with originality and sensitivity. But also, and this is perhaps his most interesting point, he knows how to play with more complex ideas. For better or for worse, world culture has become diverse and impossible to classify. And Kim’s Convenience shows it in all its unique variety.

‘Day to day’

This delicious remake of the classic from the ’70s has the particular quality of being able to fully capture the spirit of the original. But he does not do it as a copy or with the intention of sustaining himself through previous success. The producers were careful to use the same premise, but align it with a sincere dialogue about the difference. Without resorting to the usual cliches or telling a story of dysfunctional family, this example of Netflix series manages to narrate the everyday and make people laugh.

The mockery comes from those little meaningless moments of ordinary life, which it shows without exaggerating or diminishing in its chaotic quality. Day by day is a comedy with the ingenuity of telling unoriginal stories with good taste. And perhaps that is his greatest strength.

