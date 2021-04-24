Five natural alternatives to the chemical insecticide to kill mosquitoes and other insects at home

It is very common today to find a wide range of chemical insecticide products on the market, which are effective in killing mosquitoes and other insects inside the home. However, you can also opt for home remedies that are just as effective and they do not contain chemicals.

Insecticides refer to products that have the property of killing insects, being the most environmentally friendly natural insecticides and are not usually toxic for other organisms and plants.

How to make natural insecticides?

One of the best known natural insecticides, which can be made easily at home, is garlic. This ingredient has properties that repel mosquitoes, as well as other insects such as flies or fleas. To use it, you just have to cut several cloves of garlic and put them in a bowl of water And, after leaving it for several hours, it can be sprayed around the rooms of the home.

Another natural and homemade way to repel mosquitoes is to use aromatic plants at home. Locate in the spaces of the home a pot with a rosemary, basil or bay plant, which also serve to cook, will scare away mosquitoes.

If the problem is not so much with mosquitoes, but rather the outdoor areas of the home, where bees may appear, it is best to opt for a homemade insecticide made from white vinegar. It is enough to mix this ingredient with water and place it in a bottle with a dispenser to spray the areas where bees tend to appear.

On the other hand, you can put a solution to mosquitoes using chamomile. It is enough to mix water with a few grams of chamomile and then boil the mixture and, when it is cold, it is enough to use it on the body as a repellent.

It is also a natural insecticide citronella oil, one of the essential oils obtained from the leaves and stems of the plant. This oil is commercially available and can be used to add a few drops to bedding, curtains or pajamas. You can also soak a cotton ball and place it somewhere in the room.

Finally, just as effective is the use of the citrus scent of citronella as the of the lemon. This fruit is also very effective in eliminating mosquitoes and other insects. It is enough to cut it in half and prick some cloves on top, placing it in the room or near the windows through which insects can enter.