Five myths when setting up a PC that will make you lose money

Assembling a PC is, today, relatively simple. Thanks to the enormous amount of information that we can find on the Internet, and to the configuration menus offered by many computer stores, we can build a team in minutes. We can also find numerous performance comparisons of the components we have chosen, and assess, calmly, if that configuration we had in mind really fits our needs or not.

This is very positive, but at the same time it can become double-edged weapon. On the Internet we can also find, with some frequency, information and biased opinions that, in many cases, end up giving shape to disinformation campaigns that they do us no good, and that they may lead us to make a bad purchase. I still remember, a few years ago, when a friend asked me for help to set up a PC. He was spearheaded with Intel, he wanted an Intel processor because he had been told by both acquaintances and salespeople that it was best, and no, at the time it wasn’t.

When we did that montage it was in the days of the Pentium D and Athlon 64 X2. It goes without saying that the latter gave soups with a sling to the former, both in terms of performance and price-performance value, and luckily in the end he ended up paying attention to me. He was also stubborn on NVIDIA, almost turning down an excellent offer we could find for the Radeon X1950XTX, a graphics card that, at the time, was a true object of desire.

It is curious to see that, despite all the time that has passed, many of those myths that existed at the time when setting up a PC are still present, and not only have they not improved, but in some respects they have worsened. If we get carried away, many of these myths will make us build a PC that may not really fit our needs and, in many cases, they will also make us lose money. I am the first to understand the seriousness of this, and that is why I wanted to share with you this guide, where we are going to discover five current myths that we must avoid when setting up a PC.

First myth when building a PC: NVDIA and Intel are always better than AMD

This myth has been around from time immemorial”, In fact, I have already mentioned before that he was about to take a friend to eat an important error when mounting his new PC, a few years ago. He has not been the only one, during all these years that I have been enjoying the world of computing I have met people who have taken this myth to ridiculous levels, defending one or another company as if it were their favorite football team.

Thinking that you should mount a PC with an Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU “yes or yes”, because AMD is not up to the task, is a very serious error, and today more than ever, since AMD has overtaken Intel in the CPU sector with Zen 3, and has quite competitive graphics solutions. In fairness, it is true that the Sunnyvale company has not fully met the expectations generated by the Radeon RX 6000, due to its lower ray tracing performance and the absence of a real rival that can compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS technology. (FSR is not at your level, regardless of who you are), but in rasterization they are real beasts.

If we are going to build a PC, we must assess what AMD, NVIDIA and Intel offer at each specific moment, and choose accordingly. For example, right now Intel offers a more interesting value in the mid-range due to the price drop it adopted to respond to Zen 3, but AMD has the most powerful solutions, and has also started to fine-tune prices to improve the value of its products. solutions. In my case, when I decided to mount my new PC, I opted for a Ryzen 7 5800X because I needed a high level of performance and an up-to-date platform, something that Intel couldn’t offer me at the time.

The conclusion that you should draw from this point is simple, you should not build a PC based on the classic prejudice that NVIDIA and Intel are always better than AMD because Has no sense, and because it can lead you to make a bad buy.

Second myth when setting up a PC: It is better to always have a spare

We find a myth that has a part of truth, but the problem is that it has been completely distorted to an absurd level. When setting up a PC, we must be clear what use are we going to give it, what do we expect from the equipment and what budget do we have?. These three points are essential to start the selection of components on the right foot, and to get the final assembly right.

In some cases, it may pay us to acquire a configuration slightly higher than what we had in mind, but without falling into unnecessary excesses. For example, if we are going to mount a PC for gaming, 8 GB of RAM would be enough, but 16 GB of RAM would be worth buying. It would also be worth mounting a processor 6 cores and 12 threads instead of one with 4 cores and 8 threads, and the same could apply to the graphics card, in those cases in which, for example, we choose to go from a low-mid-range model to a mid-range one.

All those “excesses” they would end up being profitable from the first moment, that is, since we started using the PC. However, when this is distorted and we mount configurations that we may never get to take advantage, or amortize, it is when we have a problem, and when this myth shows its worst face. Continuing with the previous examples, they would be unnecessary excesses:

Mount a 12-core or 24-thread processor to play games. Install 32GB of RAM just to play games. Mount an RTX 3090 to play in 1080p thinking that this way you will always have plenty.

I think the idea has been clear. Going leftover can be good, but only when we make an investment that we know we are going to pay off in the short term. It does not make sense to mount a component that we are not going to start using for another four or five years, since by then we may already be thinking about renewing the PC.

Third myth when mounting a PC: Cheap is expensive, avoid low or medium-low ranges

There was a time, and specific moments, when this myth made some sense. I remember when the low-end components, and the low-mid, were synonymous with terrible performance, so much so that buying them was practically like throwing money away. However, that reality has evolved until reaching a situation in which they no longer make any sense.

There are people who still believe that, for example, it is impossible to mount a low-mid-range PC that is capable of offering good gaming performance, but this is not true. Right now, we could mount a processor Ryzen 5 1600 AF, which costs 119 euros, Accompany it with 8 GB of RAM and a low-mid-range graphics card such as the GTX 1060 and RX 580 and play anything without problems, and we could also unbalance that configuration a bit to improve graphics performance without incurring any loss of energy. serious bottle.

If you have a very tight budget and want to build a PC capable of offering good performance, combining low-mid-range components with other mid-range components can be an excellent option. You don’t need a 300 or 400 euro processor to move new generation games, and it is not necessary that you mount a graphics card of 800 euros to play in 1080p or 1440p conditions.

Forget about this myth, and don’t underestimate the “power” of the lower-mid range, in it you can find many components with an outstanding price-performance value.

Myth 4 when building a PC: A more expensive configuration will always perform much better

In reality, the opposite occurs, there comes a point where the price-performance value of the components is decreasing considerably within the high-end range, and the difference between mounting a certain configuration and a much more expensive one can be, in many cases, very small, or even almost non-existent under certain scenarios.

For example, there are people who believe that it is necessary to accompany a Ryzen 7 5800X with four modules of 4,000 MHz DDR4 RAM, and there are also people who think that the price difference between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 is justified, or between the Radeon RX 6800 XT and the RX 6900 XT. Nothing is further from the truth, in all those examples we will be paying a lot more money for a minimal performance improvement.

Continuing with the previous example, it is true that the Ryzen 5000 scale with the speed of the RAM memory, and that occupying four slots also has a positive impact on performance, but as we saw in this article the difference is minimal. A Ryzen 9 5900X with 3,200 MHz DDR4 and CL15 latencies is only 5% slower than that same chip with 4,000 MHz DDR4 and CL19 latencies. A kit of 16 GB of DDR4 at 4,000 MHz with these latencies can cost us between 180 and 200 euros, while a kit with that capacity at 3,200 MHz costs less than 100 euros. Is it worth paying almost 100 euros more for 5% more performance? Obviously not.

As for the graphics card example, buying an RTX 3090 or RX 6900 XT only makes sense if we are going to play in 4K, since in lower resolutions both suffer a huge bottleneck derived from the low use of the CPU, and the low graphic load that they have to assume, and the difference in performance that they mark compared to lower models is minimal when they move in 1080p and 1440p.

Fifth myth when building a PC: A high-end PC will always age better than a mid-range one

This myth is related to all the ones we have seen before, and it is one of the most damaging, since invites the user to spend more money with the idea that your equipment will withstand the passage of time better, and that it will have a longer useful life.

It is true that when mounting a high-end PC it will have higher performance components than a mid-range one, but as I have said before, its real performance It will depend on the use we make of them. Following the previous examples, mounting a CPU with more than 8 cores and 16 threads just to play does not make any sense, and the same applies to other components.

However, the fact that mounting a high-end PC allows us to enjoy higher performance it does not mean, strictly speaking, that you will age better. Think, for example, of how badly the Pentium D Extreme, the GTX 780 and GTX 780 Ti, and the Radeon HD 6950 and HD 6970 aged, despite being all of them high-end components.

We can also translate this example to more current components, such as the Ryzen 7 1800X, a processor that is still capable of excellent performance in multi-threaded applications, but that in certain applications, such as games, has aged worse than other lower processors that were much cheaper. That processor hasn’t aged better than the Ryzen 7 1700.

What Will Really Determine How A PC Will Age it won’t just be your gross performance, but also its support of new technologies that will be key in the short and medium term, the balance of its components and the different synergies that these create with each other. Riding a balanced PC is essential, precisely for that reason.