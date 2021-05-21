five murders in 72 hours

A group of women in the demonstration for 8-M, in Madrid. (Photo: Alberto Ortega / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The murder of a 48-year-old woman in Pola de Laviana (Asturias) early this Thursday brings the number of sexist crimes committed in just 72 hours to five, among whose victims were a pregnant woman and a 7-year-old child.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence collects data on the alleged murder by sexist violence of a 48-year-old woman who has been allegedly shot dead by her partner, a man who has already been detained by the Civil Guard. There are no previous complaints against the aggressor.

If the sexist nature of this murder is confirmed, there would be 13 female victims of gender-based violence so far in 2021 -only two cases have complaints-, 1,091 since the statistics began to be compiled in 2003.

As a result of these crimes, five minors have been orphaned in 2021, 309 since 2013. Two minors have been killed by sexist violence so far this year.

This week there has been a rebound in murders: a three-month-old pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son were murdered in Sa Pobla (Mallorca), a 52-year-old woman in Creixell (Tarragona) and another 42-year-old in Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona), a crime that leaves two orphaned children. In these last two cases, the aggressors committed suicide, so they will not be able to answer to justice. To these four murders is added that of this morning in Asturias.

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has called for this Friday an urgent meeting by telematic means of the State Pact against Gender Violence after the last five sexist murders. Montero has highlighted this Thursday the need for feminist, institutional unity and for all the groups that are part of the State Pact ”. & ldq …

