AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 processors have marked a turning point in the industry. The company that Lisa Su runs achieved what seemed impossible a couple of years ago, surpass Intel both in performance (single and multi-wire) as well as in energy efficiency and in the manufacturing process. This great success has increased consumer interest in the Ryzen 5000, and has driven the adoption of these new processors, both when mounting new PCs and when upgrading existing equipment.

If you have decided to mount, or upgrade, your PC with a new Ryzen 5000 processor, congratulations, you have made an excellent choice, but before you start buying everything you need, let me share with you. five mistakes to avoid. These errors are based, for the most part, on quite old myths that have no real basis, and in fact it has a lot in common with what we saw at the time in this guide dedicated to the AMD Ryzen 3000.

In case, after reading this guide, you still have any questions, don’t worry, you can leave them in the comments and we will be happy to help you solve them. In fact, I recently set up my new PC, and I chose precisely a Ryzen 7 5800X processor It has worked like a charm since then, so don’t be shy, I’ll be able to help you with any questions that arise both on the fly and at the end of this article. Now yes, let’s get down to business.

1.-Buy the Ryzen 5000 processor you really need

A few months ago we were in a difficult situation. We knew that the PS5 and Xbox Series X were going to shape the future of video game development, and that both were going to feature an eight-core, sixteen-thread Zen 2 CPU. This led some to think that it would be essential to have a Ryzen 7 3700X to be able to play new generation games with all the guarantees, but the reality has been very different.

Both consoles have a Pretty cropped Zen 2 CPU, with only 8 MB of L3 cache divided into two blocks of 4 MB each, they operate at a low frequency (3.5 GHz and 3.6 GHz) and do not have the same instruction support as a PC Ryzen 3000, for which we don’t actually need a Ryzen 7 3700X. We talked about this recently in our guide dedicated to the transition to the new generation of games, so I invite you to take a look.

With all this I mean that you should not obsess over the processor when mounting or updating your PC. If you have a tight budget, your best option in the Ryzen 5000 series will be a Ryzen 5 5600X. The Ryzen 7 5800X has more cores and more threads, and will have a longer useful life, but taking a short-term look it will be more profitable to buy the first one and invest the money you have saved in another component, such as a PCIE Gen4 SSD, for instance.

If you are going to use your PC for more than just playing (work, for example) it makes sense to consider mounting a Ryzen 7 5800X, as long as the applications you use are going to depend more on the IPC than on parallelization. If not, it is more sensible to purchase a Ryzen 9 3900X. Higher models like the Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 5950X only make sense if you are going to work with applications that parallelize high workloads across a large number of cores and threads.

2.-No need to overclock a Ryzen 5000 processor

And the reason is the same that we saw, at the time, when we talked about why it is not worth overclocking a Ryzen 3000. Ryzen 5000 processors use a smart turbo mode which maxes out the CPU speed and adjusts it based on several factors:

Temperature. Feeding. Number of active cores and threads.

Thus, when we only have between one and four active threads, my Ryzen 7 5800X reaches the 4.840 MHz, a figure that exceeds the turbo mode listed by AMD in the specification breakdown of that processor, where it is set at a maximum of 4,700 MHz. With all cores and threads active, I’ve seen stable highs of 4,640 MHz.

Turbo mode makes smart adjustments and balances both fuel consumption and temperatures, which means it delivers the best possible result without having to make sacrifices in terms of energy and thermal efficiency, that is, without triggering consumption and generated heat.

Overclocking could take the Ryzen 7 5800X to 4.7 GHz stable, but would have to exceed 1.4 volts. The processor would be consuming more power and generating much more heat, something that is not recommended, and that is not worth it to gain 60 MHz more in each core. On the other hand, it must also be borne in mind that by doing that overclock you would be giving up that 4,840 MHz peak that the turbo mode achieves in tasks where no more than four threads are used.

The conclusion is clear, it is not worth overclocking a Ryzen 5000 processor, And yes, this is good, since we can buy the processor, mount an affordable cooling system and not worry about everything.

3.-Ryzen 5000 processors and working temperatures

Unfortunately, the myth that associates AMD processors with high working temperatures refuses to disappear, and that today not only does it make no sense, but rather moves to the side of Intel, especially in its top-of-the-range models, something that did not happen when this myth was born.

Controversy aside, let’s go with what is important. The Ryzen 5000 processors are manufactured in a 7 nm process, have an optimized design compared to the Ryzen 3000 and use a new architecture, Zen 3, which has improved performance by mainly pulling an increase in the CPI, which has allowed AMD maintain really good working temperatures.

For example, a Ryzen 5 5600X it can work without problems with the heatsink that comes from stock, a Wraith Stealth. Running at full load, and after several passes in Cinebench R23, said chip remains at about 80 degrees. It is important to note that this scenario is not real, since currently no game will be able to constantly maintain it at 100% load, and therefore it will register temperatures closer to the range of 60-70 degrees in real scenarios.

Buying a good refrigeration system will allow us enjoy certain benefits when riding a Ryzen 5000, such as lower noise, lower operating temperatures and a turbo mode with a higher maximum peak, but this does not mean that it is a must. In the case of processors that do not come with a stock heatsink, such as the Ryzen 7 5800X, we do not need a 360mm AIO liquid cooling system to move at an optimal level, we will suffice with An inexpensive 240mm kit.

For the more powerful models, such as the Ryzen 9 5950X, that has 16 cores and 32 threads, yes it is advisable to mount a high-end cooling systemas a 360mm AIO Liquid Cooling Kit, so it can realize its full potential without temperatures being a problem.

4.-RAM memory and Ryzen 5000 processors: what is essential and what not

RAM memory has been another of the great myths that has been associated with the Ryzen 5000, although the truth is that Stays since AMD released the 1st Gen Ryzen. I remember that, at that time, the performance difference that a RAM running at 2,400 MHz could make compared to another running at 2,933 MHz was very large, although the XMP profiles did not always work, and in many cases latencies and frequencies had to be adjusted manually.

Not everyone went to the trouble of “fiddling” with both elements, and this generated inaccurate opinions and analysis that generated a huge amount of baseless myths that, unfortunately, have been maintained over time, and they have even reached our days, something incredible considering everything that has rained since then.

If you are going to mount a Ryzen 5000 processor and have searched for information, I am sure you have read such crazy things Like you need 4,000 MHz RAM with super tight latencies, or that it is essential that you mount “X” brand modules, and that you must install yes or yes four memory modules because you will notice a big difference in performance.

The truth is that yes, the Ryzen 5000 scale with the speed of RAM, and they also show a slight performance improvement in specific cases when they are used in «dual rank» memory configurations occupying the four slots of the motherboard, but this does not mean that it is essential to reach 4 GHz, nor that we have to buy yes or yes a kit of four modules. Actually, by assembling a kit of 3,600 MHz DDR4 CL16 we would already be moving at an optimal level, both in terms of performance and price-performance ratio.

5.-The motherboard matters when mounting a Ryzen 5000, but within a limit

Yes, the motherboard matters in any type of PC that we are going to mount, but always within reasonable levels. Ultimately, the choice of motherboard will depend on the other components of the computer. In the case of Ryzen 5000 processors, if we are going to mount a Ryzen 5 5600X and we have a tight budget, we can opt for a B550 motherboard that is around between 100 and 150 euros, like the Gigabyte B550M Aorus Elite, for example, which costs 101.89 euros and offers a very good value for that price.

You do not need a top-of-the-range motherboard to mount a Ryzen 5000, although you should keep in mind that it must fit your needs, have the connectors and expansion slots you need and also have a VRM system that allows you to carry out the extensions that you have planned. For example, the motherboard we mentioned above has a power supply system of 5 + 3 phases, while the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra has a feeding system of 12 + 2 phases.

It is evident that a more expensive motherboard will offer a higher level of performance in general lines, in fact the more expensive models even come with Wi-Fi 6 and integrated BluetoothBut not all users need such a set of features, and therefore it is not always worth paying for them. In general, even if you are going to mount a high-end processor like the Ryzen 9 5950X, which needs a good VRM, it won’t make sense for you to buy a motherboard for more than 300 euros.

Ryzen 5000 processors do not need an extremely expensive motherboard to develop its full potential, so if you have a tight budget do not worry, you can opt for a B550 motherboard, as we have said, accompany it with a Ryzen 5 5600X and voila, you will enjoy a good user experience.

