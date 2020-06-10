Vehicle inspection stations are already operating at full capacity

Those affected have a moratorium to comply with the process

The forced confinement that we have experienced in Spain due to the coronavirus has caused that five million vehicles have stopped passing the ITV when it was due to them. The Government has already decreed how long a moratorium those affected will have.

One of the consequences of lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Spain it has been that many vehicles have stopped passing the ITV. In total there have been five million, which nevertheless will have to complete the process in the coming months.

According to a study carried out by the Carlos III University of Madrid, ITV is responsible for the fact that 539 lives related to traffic accidents. Of these, up to 17,700 are prevented, which in turn prevents nearly 12,000 people from ending up with wounds of different consideration.

Even though that him state of alarm It will still be in force for a few more days, ITVs across the country are already working at full capacity with the consequent security protocols. All those affected by the confinement can already request their appointment so that their car passes the pertinent recognition. However, the Government has given extra time to all owners of these vehicles to avoid crowds at technical inspection stations.

Once the state of alarm All affected vehicles will have 15 extra calendar days – in principle only 30 were contemplated – for each week elapsed since the start of the same. For example, those who meet the deadline in the week of March 14 to 20 will have those 30 days plus an additional 15 to spend the ITV. Those affected from the week of March 21 to 27 will have those same 30 days plus two periods of 15 calendar days, and so on.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard