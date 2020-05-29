Five members of the Ecuadorian group of Emelec have tested positive for COVID-19, informed this Friday sources from the club, whose first team resumed training on Thursday with a view to the likely resumption of the league tournament in July.

“Five people within Emelec have tested positive and are already in isolation“The source said without giving more details, because the club is dominated by the secrecy of both managers, doctors, and the technical staff, led by the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo, about this issue.

After several days of social isolation ordered by the Government to contain the advance of the coronavirus, Emelec became the first team to resume training on Thursday, followed by the current champion, the Dolphin, from Manta.

The gradual resumption of activities in the clubs requires the testing of players, coaching staff, collaborators and all those involved in team training.

A source from Emelec revealed that last Monday they started taking the tests, reason why the infected did not have contact on Thursday with the other colleagues.

On May 16, the health authorities and the local government, through the Emergency Operations Committee (COE), granted the guarantee for the gradual return of sports activities under strict health and safety measures.

The remaining fourteen clubs also started with medical check-ups for the return to training. until June 8, after the cessation of activities caused by the pandemic since last March 15.

Meanwhile, the directors of the Pro League and the clubs themselves are expectant at the possibility of the revival of the tournament from next July 17, but without the presence of fans in the stadiums.

