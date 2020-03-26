Five matches of Wrestlemania worth seeing again

The classics never go out of style

There is no doubt that since the contingency attacked the world, WWE has undergone several enormous changes, proof of this is the change of venue suffered by issue number 36 at the last minute. With all this, the leading company in sports entertainment has understood the situation that many fans who are currently confined to their homes are going through, that is why made much of its content available for free for a limited time. Taking advantage of such a pleasant opportunity, we used to leave five matches of Wrestlemania worth seeing again through the WWE Network platform.

It is worth mentioning that some fights are available in English, while other editions feature the voices of Marcelo Rodríguez and Carlos Cabrera.

It should also be noted that the bouts do not have a particular order, taking into account only from Wrestlemania 21 of the year 2005, until the edition # 35, which took place last year.

Kurt Angle Vs. Shawn Michaels – Wrestlemania 21

This fight certainly shows why Michaels is known as “Mr. Wrestlemania”. After a war started at the Royal Rumble in 2005, this pair of gladiators ended their differences at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a fight worth seeing.

Edge Vs. Mick Foley – Wrestlemania 22

If extreme fighting is talked about, this fight will surely come to the mind of more than one fan. That April 2006 night served to put the Rated-R Supertar to another level. and at the same time Foley earned a new degree of respect among the fans.

The Rock Vs. John Cena – Wrestlemania 28

This fight represents more than anything the meeting of two eras; Attitude Era vs. PG was. Many of the fans had hope in this meeting, especially due to the fact that they had been agreed a year in advance.

Charlotte Flair Vs. Asuka – Wrestlemania 34

In an era where women already had a place worthy of respect, these two gladiators put a lot at stake. On the one hand, Charlotte exposed her title, while the Japanese had the goal of maintaining her winning streak.

Triple H Vs. Undertaker – Hell In A Cell Match – Wrestlemania 28

If the fight between John Cena and The Rock was a meeting of eras, Triple H and Undertaker ended an era. In this encounter Michaels intervened as a special referee, having the choice of helping his best friend or having respect for the man who had removed him from the ring two years earlier.