Chinese authorities reported that five people died and eight others were missing after the latest storms that started Thursday night.

AP –

The government of the city of Zunyi, south of the Chongqing metropolis, reported on Saturday that five people died and that eight others were missing after the last storms that started on Thursday night.

In a statement on its online page, the government said that at least 13,000 people had been evacuated, that more than 2,000 homes were damaged and that multiple sections of the race and three bridges were destroyed in the city of the Guizhou region.

The storms previous had caused 13 deceased in the nearby Hunan province and in the Guangxi region.

Seasonal floods often cause serious damage each year in the lower regions of the country’s main river systems, especially in the Yangtze and Pearl rivers in the south.

More than 200,000 people have been forced to seek refuge and economic losses are estimated at more than $ 500 million, the Ministry of Emergency Management said this week.

Tourism, a crucial sector in Guangxi and which had already been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, suffered a further setback with the floods. In the region is the city of Guilin, famous for its landscape of karst rock formations.

Authorities have tried to mitigate the problem with the use of dams, especially with the huge Three Gorges Dam in Yangtze.