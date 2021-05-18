Five keys to understanding the trans law that blocks the PSOE

The abstention of the PSOE this Tuesday was key so that the trans law proposal did not begin to be processed in Congress, a text promoted by ERC, JxCat, Más País, Compromís, Nueva Canarias and the CUP based on the project prepared by the Ministry of Equality led by Irene Montero. United We Can, which voted in favor of processing the rule, has been trying for months to circumvent the blockade of the socialist part of the Government that, led by Carmen Calvo, has prevented the Executive from taking its trans law project to the Lower House.

These are the keys to the controversial rule designed by Equality that has opened a schism between PSOE and United We Can:

Gender self-determination

It is the main point of dissent and the one that provokes, to a greater extent, the resistance of Calvo and a part of feminism to trans law. United We Can and, by extension, Equality, are committed to the law allowing the legal recognition of a person’s gender identity with their express declaration and “without the need for psychological and medical evidence”, and the main allies also want it Government parliamentarians, both those who presented the proposal that was debated this Tuesday and formations such as the PNV, EH Bildu or Cs.

However, the PSOE rejects this point. Socialists consider that, to avoid fraudulent uses of the norm, trans people must provide certain proof that they are so in a stable way to legally change their gender identity, and they affirm that choosing “gender without more than the mere will or Desire “puts” at risk the identity criteria of the rest of Spaniards “, in the words of Calvo herself.

Parental authorization

The proposal that was debated on Tuesday establishes that the gender registration change could be requested by anyone over 16 years of age. However, the possibility of making this modification from the age of 12 is contemplated, although minors between that age and 16 will need parental consent to make the request. In the case of children under 12 years of age, the parents would have to request the change with the “express consent” of the minor.

Non-binary gender recognition

The text also contemplated the recognition of non-binary gender, that is, the identity of those who do not perceive themselves as either male or female. “The mention of registered sex may be chosen from one of the four options: male, female, non-binary, or it may be left blank,” stated the proposal, which stated that “the Ministry of the Interior will adopt the necessary measures so that the documents identification officers collect the options of man or woman, non-binary person and may omit, at the request of the person concerned, the mention relative to sex “.

Regulation of medical tests

The text debated and rejected on Tuesday established that “no person may be forced to undergo treatment, medical procedure or psychological examination that restricts their freedom of self-definition of gender identity.” Likewise, it was expressly prohibited “the use of aversive therapies and of any other procedure that involves an attempt to convert, annul or suppress the gender identity, or that are based on the assumption that any gender identity is the consequence of illness or disease. disorder”.

Fight against employment discrimination

Given that the trans community suffers an unemployment rate of more than 80%, the bill debated this Tuesday included a section on labor measures. Among them was the reservation of a quota for trans people in public job offers, as well as the implementation of incentives for hiring transgender people in the private sector similar to those already in place for hiring victims of gender violence.