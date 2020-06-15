Knowing how public relations have changed since COVID-19, is one of the topics in which companies and brands have shown great interest in recent days. That is why The Close Up shows us some of the challenges that companies face:

1.-Companies must reinvent themselves in their communication processes with various audiences.

2.-Detoxification. All companies must be selective in the frequency in which the information is sent and not saturation.

3.-Relevant content strategy to obtain better results.

4.-Step into a new era of communication of substance and form.

Miguel Angel Zapata, general director of The Close Up presents in a webinar the five keys to the Post-COVID19 RP: Generate trust, Commitment to Society, Communicate with Resilience, Generate Experiences with constructive value and, finally, State of Permanent Alert . To learn more about the subject, we invite you to listen to the following webinar.

