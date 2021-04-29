Five jewels of the continuous market with high dividend yield

If a review is made of all the companies that have already announced that they will pay dividends in 2021, up to five companies have a dividend yield greater than 4%, in addition, the market expects that the media groups Mediaset and Atresmedia will pay some type of remuneration again to their shareholders this same year and they have always been characterized by being generous in their dividends.

Logista is the company that has the most attractive dividend in the continuous market, since despite the impact of the coronavirus, it has maintained the payment of 1.18 euros in cash for its shareholders out of the results of the 2020 financial year. In this way, The logistics company maintains its commitment that the distribution of the annual consolidated net profit is at least 90%. Those 1.18 euros, represent a return of 6.86% taking into account the payment and the price of their shares.

Logista is among that group of companies called to make the leap from the continuous market to the Ibex 35 as others such as FCC, Catalana Occidente, Laboratorios Rovi, Ebro Foods or Sacyr. Logista recorded a net profit of 45 million euros during its first fiscal quarter (between October 1 and December 31, 2020), which represents an increase of 21.7% compared to a year earlier after having maintained the activity almost normally in a pandemic context and despite registering a higher tax rate (27.9% from 26.3% the previous year).

The second company with the highest dividend yield is the Spanish investment bank Alantra, with a return of 5.19% with an annual payment of 0.75 euros and a profit distribution -pay out’- of 86.09%. Alantra cut its profit by 27% in 2020 to 29.3 million euros, but kept its dividend intact. The entity chaired by Santiago Eguidazu has already announced that between January and March it closed its best first quarter in history by advising 25 operations for 5,000 million.

Metrovacesa is another of the ‘jewels’ of the dividend of the continuous market of the Spanish stock market with a return of 5.05% and a payment of 0.40 euros per share, higher than the 0.26 euros announced last year. The real estate developer has proposed this dividend despite the losses of 163.5 million euros registered last year and will use the freely available reserves (issue premium) since the cash generation was positive, of 71 million euros between the last two years.

The company’s dividend policy is to distribute more than 80% of this generation of cash recorded in 2019 and 2020. The 0.40 euros represent a total payment of 60.7 million euros, around 85% of that generation of positive box.

“Said distribution is justified by the adequate structure of the company’s balance sheet, which had a positive net cash balance as of December 31, 2020. Likewise, said distribution is consistent with the business plan of the company exposed on the occasion of its listing on the stock market in 2018, “the council defended in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on March 29 when it announced this dividend increase.

Insur has a dividend yield of 4.83% thanks to a payment of 0.40 euros per share and a pay out of 32.16%. The Andalusian promoter is consolidated in the leading group of companies in the continuum that has a greater commitment in the payment of dividends. A similar policy that Prosegur also follows with a dividend return of 4.16% and a payment of 0.124 euros.