1 / FIRST DAY OF MAY FOR CHINA China has launched on the Labor Day holiday but its leaders will not rest easily. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has again increased anti-Chinese rhetoric. It is threatening trade tariffs to punish Beijing for its alleged lack of containment of the coronavirus, including accusing a Chinese laboratory of manufacturing the pathogen.

With Chinese markets closed until May 5, concerns were expressed in the yuan traded abroad, which fell to a one-month low on Friday. It is unclear whether Trump will risk the collapse of his trade deal with China, but he will be aware of the threat that the coronavirus disease and economic damage pose to his chances for re-election in November.

As for China, its vacation travel figures will reflect the effect of the pandemic and also offer a glimpse of post-COVID leisure. Around 90 million people will spend their holidays on this break, according to forecasts by travel operator Trip.com – less than half a year ago. Stocks are down nearly a third on Alibaba’s platform, Fliggy.

2 / JOB START Speaking of the economic damage from the coronavirus, investors will be hit hard by the US data. Friday, when the Labor Department releases its employment report for April.

The overall picture could be staggering: Nonfarm payrolls are expected to drop by 20 million for the month, according to a . poll. That would be a steeper drop than the 701,000 drop in March, when historical job growth ended 113 straight months.

Other US data They have also been grim: More than 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits since March 21, while the economy contracted in the first quarter at its fastest pace since the Great Recession a decade ago.

Stocks have so far deviated from the data, with the S&P 500 rising 30% from the March lows. Investors looking toward recovery will also focus on whether more states announce gradual business reopens.

3 / SLOWLY COVID-19 is still here, but many European countries are preparing to try post-closure life.

Italian factories and construction sites reopen from Monday after Europe’s longest shutdown. So do German schools, museums and churches, following the reopening of small shops, while Britain will establish its exit strategy in the coming days.

Slowly, it seems to be the message from cautious governments of a renewed spike in infections. But with the ECB’s prediction that the euro zone economy will contract by as much as 15% this quarter, the authorities are also ready to bring activity to a resumption.

They’ll look at April’s industrial and commercial production data in the coming days to look for clues on how the second quarter might evolve. And finally, Italy faces a Moody’s overhaul on Friday.

4 / BOE The Bank of England’s monetary policy report for January mentioned the coronavirus twice. He is expected to appear more often at his meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will assess the impact of the Bank of England’s record purchase of bonds to finance the government’s response to the coronavirus. While interest rates, cut twice in March, should remain at a record low of 0.1%, many believe the bank could announce other purchases worth £ 100bn ($ 125bn), in addition to the £ 645 billion it has already promised.

The Bank of England could also face questions about its agreement to lend money directly to the government, exposing it to charges of “monetary financing,” when central banks finance governments by printing money.

The BOE says that the measure is temporary. However, the government is in dire need of loans this year, due to the pandemic, but also to Brexit, which is exacerbating a recession that is expected to be the worst in three centuries.

5 / THE BRAZIL CRISIS Brazil is back in crisis – the IMF predicts an economic contraction of 5.3% this year, impeachment talks are swirling around President Jair Bolsonaro and the largest economy in Latin America is emerging as the COVID-19’s next deadly hot spot.

Brazil’s central bank could lower its interest rate by half a point from 3.75% at its meeting on Wednesday, but that would put the currency in greater danger. The real is the second worst performing currency in the world this year, having fallen 27%. Brazilian bonds have seen the largest exodus from international investors, according to Deutsche Bank.

And a multimillion-dollar coronavirus support package will send its junk-rated public debt to close to 90% of GDP.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes says that interest rates could drop below 3%. He also suggested that the central bank print money and buy public debt. It remains to be seen whether BCB Governor Roberto Campos Neto is willing to follow that advice.

(Report by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Dhara Ranasinghe, Elizabeth Howcroft, and Marc Jones in London; compiled by Sujata Rao; Mark Potter edition) .. Translate serenitymarkets