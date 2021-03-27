Five important keys to consider for next week

1 / GOODBYE, Q1

A new president of the United States, the choice of the candidate who could be the next leader of Germany, a rise of 1.7 trillion dollars in the value of global equities, amateur traders facing seasoned hedge funds and art. digital that sells for millions of dollars.

It has been an eventful quarter. Brent crude and copper are the best performers, with respective gains of around 20% and 15%; the FTSE equity index, which is based on commodities, is up 4%. The 2020 Wall Street winners, FAANGs, are barely positive.

Bonds, hurt by reflation, are on the tail. The government bonds of the United States and Germany have lost between 5% and 6%; holders of emerging currency debt have lost 6.5%.

Yet even with nearly 500 million doses of vaccines administered worldwide, markets are ending March with a sigh. This is due to renewed tensions between China and the United States, rising bond yields, the resurgence of COVID-19 and a huge oil tanker stranded in the Suez Canal that could be a blow to global trade. The next quarter will also be interesting.

2 / HOW MANY JOBS?

US employment data on Friday will show whether the job market is strengthening.

In February, the economy created 379,000 jobs, a number that exceeds expectations, as the decline in new infections and additional relief from the pandemic boosted hiring. Analysts expect 500,000 jobs to be created in March, the biggest monthly increase in five months.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims hit the lowest level in a year last week, boosting an economy poised to grow further thanks to a 1.9 stimulus package. billions of dollars and the rapid implementation of vaccines.

3 / TENSE OIL

The group of oil producers OPEC and its allies meet on Thursday and, for now, are expected to maintain the production cuts agreed at the last meeting.

New closures and rising coronavirus cases have pushed Brent crude away from its recent highs above $ 71, but the 400-meter-long container ship stranded in the Suez Canal could cause a supply contraction if tugboats trying to free it are not successful in the next few days.

For now, OPEC + supply cuts of about 7 million barrels a day, plus Saudi Arabia’s additional cut of 1 million bpd, should remain in place.

The UAE’s energy minister says OPEC + is unlikely to pump more oil than the markets can support. Another cause for caution is the rise in Iranian oil exports, which has also weighed down on prices.

4 / SPRING (VIRTUAL) IN THE AIR

The spring online meetings of the IMF and the World Bank begin on April 5 and will likely be dominated by efforts to help the poorest countries with a new wad of Special Drawing Rights, the IMF’s kind of currency.

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva’s plan is for an increase equivalent to $ 650 billion, roughly the maximum the United States can support without congressional approval.

The move could more than double Zambia’s monetary reserves and more than six times those of Zimbabwe. Analysts estimate that Pakistan, Ethiopia and Turkey would also receive double-digit increases.

The allocation would not be formally approved until June, but the meetings could discuss the possibility of richer countries donating or lending their share of the new money to the developing world, which needs it to pay for vaccines.

5 / MIXED BLESSING

Index provider FTSE Russell should give the final go-ahead for the inclusion of Chinese government bonds (CGB) in its World Government Bond Index on Monday.

This is probably a formality in a long-standing move that Beijing is sure to welcome as a stamp of approval.

However, it comes at a delicate moment in which the authorities are trying to ease capital inflows after the rise in the yuan. Foreign investors now own more than 10% of the CGB and Chinese regulators are concerned about bubbles in foreign markets.

They may receive help from abroad. Yield spreads on Chinese and US bonds have narrowed as strong stimulus fuels the US recovery. This has diminished the attractiveness of CGBs, leading to net outflows recently.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao, Marc Jones and Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Stanley White in Tokyo and Saqib Ahmed in New York; compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; edited by John Stonestreet) Reuters. Translate serenitymarkets