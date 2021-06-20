Five important keys to consider for next week

1 / HOUSING INSPECTION

New home sales and mortgage application figures released Wednesday offer a glimpse of US housing, one of the highlights of the post-COVID-19 recovery that has shown some weakness of late.

US home construction rebounded less than expected in May as high wood prices and a shortage of other materials hampered builders’ ability to take advantage of an acute shortage.

Attention to lumber prices is a window into inflationary pressures, just as the Federal Reserve is projecting a faster schedule of rate hikes and pondering how to end crisis-era bond buying.

The PHLX index of home builders and other home-related stocks has recently declined, but remains one of the most profitable this year.

2 / THE RELAY

The Bank of England meets on Thursday, and sterling bulls are hoping that the latest meeting of chief economist Andy Haldane will provide further impetus for the pound.

Haldane has warned of inflationary pressure that could force the Bank of England to turn off its monetary stimulus taps. In fact, May inflation exceeded its 2% target for the first time in two years.

Analysts are not expecting policy changes after the BoE said last month that it was going to slightly reduce the weekly pace of its bond purchases. Britain’s decision to delay a month from fully reopening its economy can be seen as a cause for caution.

However, some do not rule out a debate around tapering, as other central banks are beginning to consider the possibility of abandoning the emergency stimulus. Money markets are forecasting more than 9 basis points of Bank of England rate hikes for May 2022, double the number at the beginning of the week.

3 / JAPAN

It is not just the Bank of Japan that is on the sidelines of a global debate about when to get out of ultrasoft adjustments. A polarized and excited country is awaiting preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in a month.

In the coming days, it is expected that the emergency closure measures in Tokyo and other districts will be relaxed, that the slow vaccination campaign in Japan will accelerate and that the number of spectators who will be able to enter the stadiums will be known.

Polls indicate that the majority of Japanese people continue to distrust the Games, even as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is battling low audience ratings and a corporate scandal, gambles on his reputation.

Japan’s summer blues may help explain why the yen is languishing near its one-year lows, around 111 per dollar.

4 / PMI DIVISIONS

The United States, Australia, Great Britain and the euro area will kick off the readings of the global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June.

The forward-looking economic indicator should confirm the solid outlook for the manufacturing sector, but also the opening of divergences.

The rapid roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, the reopening of economies after the closures, and strong stimulus keep PMIs for major economies comfortably above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. The Eurozone May composite PMI reached its highest level since February 2018.

In contrast, India and Brazil have struggled to contain the coronavirus; Thailand is dealing with its third and worst wave. This could again weigh on business activity in emerging markets, adding to pressure on wealthy nations to help vaccinate the world and close disparities.

5 / HOT RAW MATERIALS

Commodity and energy markets have been red hot, fueled by a heady mix of post-pandemic economic recovery, ample global liquidity and speculative buying.

There is little indication that there is going to be a truce, or is there?

The world’s largest oil traders predict that crude prices will remain above $ 70 a barrel and, in a sharp turnaround, do not rule out a return to $ 100.

China announced plans to release industrial metals from its domestic reserves to curb commodity prices and fight inflationary pressures, in what would be the first such move in a decade by the world’s leading metal consumer.

In a sign that the road ahead may not be so easy, asset managers identified long commodity positions as the ‘busiest’ trade in a recent BofA survey, a situation that often precedes relaxation. when markets fear a bubble burst.

(Reports by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore, Saikat Chatterjee, Karin Strohecker and Dhara Ranasinghe; compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; edited by Kevin Liffey) .. Translate serenitymarkets