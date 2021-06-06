Five important keys to consider for next week

1 / MAJOR ALERT

The May consumer price index in the United States will be released on Thursday.

It is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched figures for some time, after consumer prices posted the biggest increase in almost 12 years in April and a debate on whether the rebound in price pressures is short-lived or more sustained.

The reading is also one of the last key economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on June 15-16.

Randal Quarles of the Federal Reserve believes that the recent rise in inflation will be temporary. Another strong inflation data that raises Treasury yields could put pressure on valuations of tech stocks and other growth stocks.

2 / MADE IN CHINA

Trade data for the entire Pacific should show goods going west from Japan, China and South Korea, and money flowing east from North America. Data for the United States, Germany and Great Britain are also on the calendar.

The focus of the US and China figures has shifted from the “trade war” marker to fundamentals.

Currency markets will keep a close eye on trade data for signs that China’s huge surplus is moderating, which could slow the rally in the yuan. In May, the currency hit its highest level in three years against the dollar, triggering a wave of pressure from policy makers.

Meanwhile, Chinese producer price data on Wednesday will indicate the degree of inflation being exported, as factories begin to pass on rising raw material costs to customers.

3 / ECB BALANCE SHEET

The ECB meets on Thursday. It has to strike a balance between the need to support the eurozone recovery through emergency stimulus and accept that a brighter outlook means that its PEPP scheme may not be necessary for long.

Comments from the dovish suggest that the ECB will continue to buy bonds at a similar rate to today. This sentiment has pushed sovereign bond yields down from multi-month highs in May, and the euro is stable, having risen since April.

A modest slowdown in purchases is not ruled out, especially as the quiet summer period approaches. And any sign from ECB chief Christine Lagarde that the taper debate is underway will end the calm in bond markets.

4 / TALKING ABOUT TAXES IN CORNUALLES

The leaders of the G7 economies will meet in the English coastal county of Cornwall, their first face-to-face meeting since the COVID-19 coup and their first for US President Joe Biden.

The summit will be an important test to see if cooperation between Washington and the rest of the world has improved since Donald Trump’s departure, especially as Biden is pushing for an agreement on a crucial global tax deal.

The finance ministers meet first on Friday and Saturday in London. Hopes for a breakthrough were boosted after British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that a US proposal to focus on the world’s 100 biggest companies as part of a tax deal could work.

But many details still need to be agreed. The summit will test the G7’s ability to show that it can work together on complex issues such as increasing taxes on multinationals enjoying a business boom during the pandemic.

5 / ELECTORAL FEVER

The Christian Democrats in power in Germany face a key electoral test ahead of the federal elections in September.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s possible successor, Armin Laschet, desperately needs his party to win Sunday’s regional vote in Saxony-Anhalt to dispel doubts about its ability to succeed in September.

Laschet’s party is tied with the Greens in national polls, both with a quarter of the vote.

For their part, the left-leaning Greens will open their party conference on June 11 and formally declare Annalena Baerbock their first chancellor candidate. Less formal will be the completion of the environmental party’s electoral program, a guide to what politics could be in Europe’s largest economy.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Tommy Wikes, Karin Stroehecker and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; edited by Toby Chopra) .. Translate serenitymarkets.com