Five immigrant girls were found alone at the border, including an 11-month-old



Last March photo of some children on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Photo: Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

A group of five girls, including two babies as young as five and eleven months old, were found by agents of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in an area of ​​the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, the federal agency reported Monday.

The discovery occurred this Sunday after CBP agents assigned to the Eagle Pass station, in Texas, received an alert about five undocumented children who were in the Normandya area, near the Rio Grande.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents located the five girls: three Hondurans ages 7, 3 and 2; and two Guatemalans aged 5 and 11 months. The troops confirmed that they were unaccompanied minors who had crossed the border.

“It is heartbreaking to find children so young that they get by on their own in the middle of nowhere,” Austin Skero II, head of the Del Rio sector agency, confessed in a statement. “Unfortunately, this happens far too often now.”he added.

Since the president Joe biden reached the White House, the southern border has seen an overwhelming increase in children arriving without the company of a parent or adult.

On at least three occasions, CBP cameras have captured how human traffickers throw children from over the wall or leave them alone in wild areas, putting their lives in danger, as highlighted by CBP.

“If it weren’t for our community and associated law enforcement authorities, these girls could have faced temperatures of over 100 degrees without help,” Skero II underlined.

The girls did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde station for processing with a view to being taken into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As of last Friday, according to government data, HHS had in its custody 21,563 undocumented children who entered the border alone, while there were 631 in CBP facilities.

