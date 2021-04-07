Five Ibex 35 companies with potential greater than 20% in April

The month of April is usually, statistically, the least negative of the year for the IBEX 35. According to Reuters data, over the last 29 years, in 20 the fourth month of the year has closed in positive (with an average return of more than 4 , 3%) while in the remaining 9 the profitability has been negative (with a penalty in the selective of -3.3% on average).

So far this year, the selective scores more than 7% and only so far in April it adds up to 0.8%. Among the securities that make up the Ibex 35, 23 securities have positive potential over current prices and, of these, eleven have a target that would make them rise at a double-digit rate in the next twelve months. Cellnex, Grifols and Solaria are the securities that have the most potential over current prices, although some of them, such as Solaria and Grifols, are among the securities that have fallen the most since the beginning of the year.

Securities with more potential of the Ibex 35

However, if you look at the stocks that have the most potential and that have had a positive return since the beginning of the year, a total of 17 stocks fit this description. Indra and Telefonica, with a twelve-month potential of more than 20% over current prices, have registered more than 9% and 17%, respectively, so far this year. Highlights in this ranking include values ​​such as Almirall, which apart from having risen more than 16% this year could rise another 18% if it goes to look for the 15.09 euros that the consensus sets as a target or PharmaMar, which rises 37% in the year and could score a 10% more, up to 107.35 euros.

Securities with the most potential of the Ibex and positive evolution in the year

In Spanish banking, only Banco Santander has a positive path

Where are the banks? Spanish banks, so important in the evolution of the Ibex 35, have only one value with a positive trend. All the entities of the selective have risen more than 20% since the beginning of the year although only Banco Santander could continue to rise to 3.07 euros in which the Reuters consensus sets the potential, this would mean an additional increase of + 4% over current prices.

Read more

Potential of the Ibex 35 banks

The rest of the banks are among those that should correct to reach their target price. Sabadell could fall 12% if it goes to look for the 0.4065 euros set by the consensus; Bankinter would fall by 10% – to 5.2594 euros – and BBVA could be penalized with a fall of more than 2.6% if it goes to look for the 4.4524 euros at which analysts set its target. Caixabank is the entity with a price that is more adjusted to its potential: after rising more than 24%, the company would have to correct a little more than half a percentage point to find the 2.59 euros that it is targeting.

Values ​​with negative potential in the Ibex 35

This list also includes securities such as Fluidra, IAG or ArcelorMittal, which could correct more than 12% on current prices, up to 21.31 euros, 2.1398 and 21.6667 euros, respectively.

Source: Reuters

Profitability 2021 (* YTD)

Average Target Price

Potential (%) at 12 months

Acciona

18.59%

143.77

3.80%

Access the ACCIONA ANALYSIS

Acerinox

24.36%

11.48 euros

2.21%

Access the Acerinox ANALYSIS

ACS

4.57%

32.51 euros

14.51%

Access the ACS ANALYSIS

Aena

-2.32%

137.84 euros

-0.78%

Access the Aena ANALYSIS

Almirall

16.85%

15.09 euros

18.30%

Access Almirall ANALYSIS

Amadeus

1.71%

54.86 euros

-9.43%

Access Amadeus ANALYSIS

ArcelorMittal

31.13%

21.66 euros

-13.26%

Access ArcelorMittal ANALYSIS

Sabadell Bank

31.64%

0.4065 euros

-12.76%

Access the ANALYSIS of Banco Sabadell

Santander Bank

15.88%

3.0726 euros

4.47%

Access the ANALYSIS of Banco Santander

Bankinter

32.78%

5.25 euros

-10.46%

Access the ANALYSIS of Bankinter

BBVA

13.32%

4.4524 euros

-2.6%

Access BBVA ANALYSIS

CaixaBank

24.18%

2,5952 euros

-0.52%

Access Caixabank ANALYSIS

Cellnex

-2.85%

59.09 euros

33.70%

Access Cellnex ANALYSIS

CIE Automotive

2.81%

23.4107 euros

3.22%

Access Cie Automotive ANALYSIS

Enagas

2.84%

19.2457 euros

4.17%

Access Enagas ANALYSIS

Endesa

0.45%

26,5015 euros

18.04%

Access the ENDESA ANALYSIS

Ferrovial

-1.95%

24.4432 euros

10.29%

Access Ferrovial ANALYSIS

Fluidra

18.62%

21.3164

-14.21

Access the Fluidra analysis

Grifols

-6.74%

28.7942 euros

29.29%

Access the ANALYSIS of Grifols A

IAG

38.69%

2.1398 euros

-13.82%

Access the IAG ANALYSIS

Iberdrola

-2.47%

11.6279 euros

2.99%

Access the Iberdrola ANALYSIS

Inditex

9.49%

28.6217 euros

0.39%

Access the ANALYSIS of Inditex

Indra

9.96%

9.4276 euros

22.83%

Access Indra ANALYSIS

Colonial Real Estate

3.24%

8.5855 euros

3.62%

Access the ANALYSIS of Inmobiliaria Colonial

Mapfre

14.44%

1,9118 euros

4.87%

Access Mapfre ANALYSIS

Meliá Hotels

14.65%

6,065 euros

-7.51%

Access the ANALYSIS of Melia Hotels

Merlin Properties

15.32%

9.2463 euros

3.05%

Access the MERLIN Properties ANALYSIS

Naturgy

9.81%

21.6290 euros

3.88%

Access the ANALYSIS of Naturgy

PharmaMar

37.21%

107.35

10.19%

Access PharmaMar ANALYSIS

Electric Network

-12.37%

16,6581 euros

13.32%

Access REE ANALYSIS

Repsol

27.98%

11.2433 euros

6.51%

Access Repsol ANALYSIS

Siemens Gamesa

-2.42%

32.0833 euros

-0.54%

Access the Siemens-Gamesa ANALYSIS

Solaria

-25.42%

22,1269 euros

25.64%

Access the ANALYSIS of Solaria

Telephone

17.35%

4.62 euros

21.27%

Access the ANALYSIS of Telefónica

Viscofan

1.89%

58.3361 euros

-1.37%

Access Viscofan ANALYSIS