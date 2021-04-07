Five Ibex 35 companies with potential greater than 20% in April
The month of April is usually, statistically, the least negative of the year for the IBEX 35. According to Reuters data, over the last 29 years, in 20 the fourth month of the year has closed in positive (with an average return of more than 4 , 3%) while in the remaining 9 the profitability has been negative (with a penalty in the selective of -3.3% on average).
So far this year, the selective scores more than 7% and only so far in April it adds up to 0.8%. Among the securities that make up the Ibex 35, 23 securities have positive potential over current prices and, of these, eleven have a target that would make them rise at a double-digit rate in the next twelve months. Cellnex, Grifols and Solaria are the securities that have the most potential over current prices, although some of them, such as Solaria and Grifols, are among the securities that have fallen the most since the beginning of the year.
Securities with more potential of the Ibex 35
However, if you look at the stocks that have the most potential and that have had a positive return since the beginning of the year, a total of 17 stocks fit this description. Indra and Telefonica, with a twelve-month potential of more than 20% over current prices, have registered more than 9% and 17%, respectively, so far this year. Highlights in this ranking include values such as Almirall, which apart from having risen more than 16% this year could rise another 18% if it goes to look for the 15.09 euros that the consensus sets as a target or PharmaMar, which rises 37% in the year and could score a 10% more, up to 107.35 euros.
Securities with the most potential of the Ibex and positive evolution in the year
In Spanish banking, only Banco Santander has a positive path
Where are the banks? Spanish banks, so important in the evolution of the Ibex 35, have only one value with a positive trend. All the entities of the selective have risen more than 20% since the beginning of the year although only Banco Santander could continue to rise to 3.07 euros in which the Reuters consensus sets the potential, this would mean an additional increase of + 4% over current prices.
Potential of the Ibex 35 banks
The rest of the banks are among those that should correct to reach their target price. Sabadell could fall 12% if it goes to look for the 0.4065 euros set by the consensus; Bankinter would fall by 10% – to 5.2594 euros – and BBVA could be penalized with a fall of more than 2.6% if it goes to look for the 4.4524 euros at which analysts set its target. Caixabank is the entity with a price that is more adjusted to its potential: after rising more than 24%, the company would have to correct a little more than half a percentage point to find the 2.59 euros that it is targeting.
Values with negative potential in the Ibex 35
This list also includes securities such as Fluidra, IAG or ArcelorMittal, which could correct more than 12% on current prices, up to 21.31 euros, 2.1398 and 21.6667 euros, respectively.
Profitability 2021 (* YTD)
Average Target Price
Potential (%) at 12 months
Acciona
18.59%
143.77
3.80%
Acerinox
24.36%
11.48 euros
2.21%
ACS
4.57%
32.51 euros
14.51%
Aena
-2.32%
137.84 euros
-0.78%
Almirall
16.85%
15.09 euros
18.30%
Amadeus
1.71%
54.86 euros
-9.43%
ArcelorMittal
31.13%
21.66 euros
-13.26%
Sabadell Bank
31.64%
0.4065 euros
-12.76%
Santander Bank
15.88%
3.0726 euros
4.47%
Bankinter
32.78%
5.25 euros
-10.46%
BBVA
13.32%
4.4524 euros
-2.6%
CaixaBank
24.18%
2,5952 euros
-0.52%
Cellnex
-2.85%
59.09 euros
33.70%
CIE Automotive
2.81%
23.4107 euros
3.22%
Enagas
2.84%
19.2457 euros
4.17%
Endesa
0.45%
26,5015 euros
18.04%
Ferrovial
-1.95%
24.4432 euros
10.29%
Fluidra
18.62%
21.3164
-14.21
Grifols
-6.74%
28.7942 euros
29.29%
IAG
38.69%
2.1398 euros
-13.82%
Iberdrola
-2.47%
11.6279 euros
2.99%
Inditex
9.49%
28.6217 euros
0.39%
Indra
9.96%
9.4276 euros
22.83%
Colonial Real Estate
3.24%
8.5855 euros
3.62%
Mapfre
14.44%
1,9118 euros
4.87%
Meliá Hotels
14.65%
6,065 euros
-7.51%
Merlin Properties
15.32%
9.2463 euros
3.05%
Naturgy
9.81%
21.6290 euros
3.88%
PharmaMar
37.21%
107.35
10.19%
Electric Network
-12.37%
16,6581 euros
13.32%
Repsol
27.98%
11.2433 euros
6.51%
Siemens Gamesa
-2.42%
32.0833 euros
-0.54%
Solaria
-25.42%
22,1269 euros
25.64%
Telephone
17.35%
4.62 euros
21.27%
Viscofan
1.89%
58.3361 euros
-1.37%
