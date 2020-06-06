1 / BENEFITS AND HUMAN RIGHTS

Have HSBC and Standard Chartered “chosen benefits over human rights” to support China’s national security law for Hong Kong, as some suggest? Or does it reflect the tightrope that businesses must navigate between protesters in Hong Kong and Beijing?

The special treatment of the United States for Hong Kong is now in doubt, as well as the role of the city as a financial center. Its position as a major center of merchandise trade will be threatened if the products are subject to the highest import tariffs paid in mainland China or if imports from the United States are no longer at zero rates.

A glimmer of hope may be that there are more initial public offerings from Chinese companies abandoning their New York listings or that newcomers to the mainland make their Hong Kong debut instead of Nasdaq.

But as Beijing takes hold, a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce showed that 30% of respondents were considering the possibility of moving capital, assets, or commercial operations. Heed Western warnings or stick with Beijing? It is a choice that more companies will have to make.

2 / RECOVERY OF SHARES, HIGHER PERFORMANCE …

The US Federal Reserve you may be watching the Treasury yield curve with concern. The increase, when long-term yields rise faster than short-term ones, indicates a brighter growth outlook. But too rapid a rise in loan costs can strangle the economic recovery.

After the FOMC meeting on June 9 and 10, investors will hear the Federal Reserve’s views on the economic outlook; An optimistic tone could further fuel the rebound in equities and trigger the sale of Treasuries.

That can train more attention in the curve; the 5-year / 30-year segment is the most pronounced since late 2017, rising around 30 bps in the past month. Few expect the Federal Reserve to act this month, but it could be a sign that additional bond buying measures or control of the yield curve will be taken.

3 / TIME FOR THE EURO BULLS

Taking into account the nine consecutive days of earnings for the euro and the narrow spreads of the Italian and German bonds in more than two months, investors are much more confident in the prospects for the euro area compared to those of the past. some weeks.

After a slow and divided initial response from politicians and an unfortunate comment about the bond spreads by the head of the ECB, the European authorities suddenly stood up: a recovery fund with some kind of burden-sharing Prosecutor is taking shape, Germany has agreed to higher fiscal spending and the ECB has added € 600 billion to its emergency stimulus.

It seems likely that there will be more earnings in euros and that the spreads on the bonds will be tighter, as well as a sale of the German bonds as the demand for safe havens decreases. The path to follow is long, without a doubt. However, for the first time in years, euro bulls have reason to wait.

4 / THE CALCULATION

5 / DRY POWDER

By taking its toll on the confidence of the boardroom and wrecking balance sheets, the coronavirus crisis ended a multi-year deal boom; Global M&A activity has fallen 43% this year, while global private capital purchases have decreased 27%, according to Refinitiv data.

However, European M&A activity is bucking the trend with a 12% rise, thanks to some mega deals like the £ 24bn merger of mobile phone operators O2 and Virgin Media.

Admittedly, the number of announced transactions is 33% below the levels of a year ago, but bankers see this changing as private equity funds snoop for troubled companies that need cash injections or for publicly traded companies.

A consortium of KKR, Cinven and Providence has just launched a € 2.96 billion offer for Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil, the first private acquisition attempt in Europe since the crisis erupted. CVC Capital Partners is in talks with Italian Serie A to invest up to € 2.2 billion in the soccer league broadcast rights business, according to sources.

More deals are expected if market confidence continues to grow.