Five girls from a Russian basketball team die

05/03/2021 at 3:05 PM CEST

sport.es

Five basketball players between the ages of 12 and 14 died in a traffic accident while attending a tournament in Russia. The event was canceled as a show of mourning for what happened.

The girls were heading to their match in a van, when a truck overturned after a car maneuvering and crushed the vehicle in which the team was traveling. The five girls passed away, while nine other players had to be hospitalized. “It’s a real and piercing pain & rdquor ;, stated the Governor of Stavropol, Vladimir Vladimirov.

The police chief of the area reported that the culprit of the accident was the third vehicle involved, after carrying out an illegal maneuver that led the truck to have to make a sharp and sharp turn because of the one that overturned. The image published by the Baza news channel, with the van destroyed, is shocking.