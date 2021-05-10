Five gaming laptops with RTX 3060 (or 3070) at a scandal price at Amazon’s Gaming Week

This week is Amazon Gaming, a few days to get laptops, computers, accessories to play at a lower price than usual. If you are thinking of buying a gaming laptop and you are looking for models with the latest generation graphics, you are in luck: you can save a few hundred euros on equipment with the most modern hardware. These are the Best gaming laptops with RTX 3060 and 3070 graphics from Amazon’s Gaming Week.

It was already cheaper than in other stores, but right now the MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-226XES It costs 50 euros less than a few hours ago: 1,399 euros. Very striking design with a sporty point with keyboard with RGB lighting, Cooler Boost 5 cooling system, with virtual sight, compatible with Hi Res audio and muscle with this team with Intel Core i7-10750H processor / 16GB of RAM, a generous SSD of 1TB SSD and RTX 3060 graphics with ray tracing and 6GB of dedicated memory. It comes without OS and its 15.6 “FHD panel reaches 144Hz

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-226XES – 15.6 “FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3060-6GB, Free DOS) Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

If you’d rather sacrifice some lightness in favor of a larger screen, the MSI GP76 Leopard 10UE-060ES It is available for 1699 euros, a drop of 70 euros compared to the previous price. Very similar to the previous model, it shares 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 3060 graphics, although in this case with an Intel Core i7-10870H processor and 17.3 “FHD panel up to 144Hz. Without OS

MSI GP76 Leopard 10UE-060ES – 17.3 “FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3060-6GB, Windows 10 Home) Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

If that bigger screen invites you to a more powerful graphic, watch out for MSI GP76 Leopard 10UG-066XES because it is available for 1779 euros, more than 100 euros of discount. Identical to the previous one in terms of processor, RAM, SSD, but in this case with an RTX 3070 with 8GB of local memory.

MSI GP76 Leopard 10UG-066XES – 17.3 “FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3070-8GB, Free DOS) Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

More than 250 euros of discount in the MSI Creator 15 A10UET-217ES (2,149 euros), a team that not only gives the size to play, but also moves away from gaming aesthetics in favor of a more “pro” aspect, since in fact it is a model for photo / video editing. With a 15.6 “FullHD touch panel, Intel Core i7 -10875H processor, generous 32GB RAM for multitasking and demanding programs, 1 TB SSD and a Nvidia RTX3060-6GB graphics. In this case it includes Windows 10 Pro as standard.

MSI Creator 15 A10UET-217ES – 15.6 “FullHD touch laptop (Intel Core i7 -10875H, 32GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3060-6GB, Windows 10 Pro) Carbon Gray – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

From 2,500 euros to 2,349 euros in the MSI GE66 Raider 10UG-270ES, an authentic cucumber that does not neglect any section, with a 15.6 “FullHD panel up to 300Hz with True Color technology (interesting if you also want it for editing), Intel Core i9 -10980HK processor, 32GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD and graphics Nvidia RTX3070 with 8GB of memory to move even the most demanding games in detail. With Windows 10 Home, customizable lighting system, Cooler Boost 5 cooling, virtual look, Nahimic 3 immersive audio

MSI GE66 Raider 10UG-270ES – 15.6 “FullHD 300Hz Laptop (Intel Core i9 -10980HK, 32GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3070-8GB, Windows 10 Home) Titanium Blue – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.