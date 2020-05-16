The dream of almost every poker player, especially recreational players (who are not professionals), is to be able to compete for good prizes without having to invest a lot. Nothing better than playing free poker for real money!

That’s exactly what Bodog, one of the largest online betting and online poker platforms in the world, is offering its users. Even more now, in times of social isolation due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the site has expanded its offer of so-called Free Rolls (free entry tournaments).

Throughout the month of May, the site not only maintained but increased the number of free tournaments to five per day. There will be more than US $ 20 thousand (about R $ 115 thousand) in guaranteed prizes, distributed in more than 165 tournaments.

There are five events a day, including weekends and holidays, and all with 100% free buy-in! They are Free50, Free100 and Free150, in five different schedules. In addition to them, there are also Free500 and Free1000 on the weekends, apart from special tournaments and Sit & Go!

And to learn how to play or improve your poker and be able to play these free and cash prize tournaments, just click here!

Check the schedules below:

FREE 50

Brasília Time – 4:05 pm, 6:05 pm, 0:05 am

Free Buy-in

Reentry: $ 0.50 (unlimited)

Guaranteed Prize – US $ 50 (about R $ 250)

FREE 100

Brasilia Time – 8:05 pm

Free Buy-in

Reentry: $ 1.00 (unlimited)

Guaranteed Prize – US $ 100 (about R $ 500)

FREE 150

Brasilia Time – 0:05

Free Buy-in

Reentry: $ 1.50 (unlimited)

Guaranteed Prize – US $ 150 (about R $ 750)

