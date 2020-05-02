Within the huge catalog of mobile applications that we have at our disposal on Google Play, those dedicated to health they are probably some of the most important. In this category, we can find applications to exercise and eat healthy to proposals to track pregnancy, through those that allow us to control menstruation or even reduce stress and anxiety.

Next, we are going to stop at a group of health related applications that comes in handy at this time of year, spring. Although they do not always have a modern and attractive interface, all of them have been designed so that those allergic to pollen can consult the pollen levels in their area. Some, in addition, allow to keep a control of the symptoms and the medication.

POLEN CONTROL

Developed by Almirall in conjunction with SEAIC (Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology), this application allows you check the levels of environmental pollen to track and diagnose the state of your allergy. It includes data from various provinces of Spain and a total of 22 pollens.

You can also enter information about the state you are in, your symptoms and medications that you have taken. Then you can view your personalized history, share it, or download the report to send to your doctor or pharmacist. It is free and does not include advertising or offer in-app purchases.

POLEN CONTROL

Developer: Almirall Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Medicine

Pollen

The Austrian Pollen Alert Service of the Medical University of Vienna offers us this application, which offers pollen forecast in different regions for the next three days in collaboration with other local and international institutions. It is available for: Austria, Germany, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Great Britain and South Tyrol.

It also allows you to enter information about our symptoms to offer a personalized level of exposure and includes news related to pollen, notifications, a reminder to visit the doctor and an encyclopedia on plants for allergy inquiries. It is free and does not include advertising or offer in-app purchases.

Pollen

Developer: screencode Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Health & Wellness

REA pollen

With this application, the National Coordinating Center of the Spanish Aerobiology Network (REA) aims to disseminate information quickly and accurately about the pollen content of the atmosphere.

In addition to a weekly update of the national polin information (both current and forecast), it includes maps of Spain that reflect the pollen levels of the most important plants at all times using a color scale. It is free and does not include advertising or offer in-app purchases.

REA pollen

Developer: Innovatech Informática & Telecomunicaciones Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Tools

Pollen levels

With this application, you can Quickly check pollen levels in your area based on data from various sources that are consulted daily (although not all stations update daily). Obtains the information of more than 85 measurement stations distributed throughout Spain, one in the Principality of Andorra, nine in Portugal and nine in Argentina.

Includes data from more than 50 different pollen classes, offers the possibility of choosing the closest station by automatic geolocation and has a widget to display the maximum level of pollen without having to enter the application. It is free and does not include advertising or offer in-app purchases.

Pollen levels

Developer: Oscar GM Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Health & Wellness

Pollens Alert

The Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) has recently launched this new application for facilitate pollen counts, free and without restrictions, to all those people interested in this data, be they professionals or patients.

It has a network of collectors (Hirst type) made up of more than 23 stations throughout Spain, whose members have been trained for the uptake and recognition of the most important pollen types from an allergological point of view. It is free and does not include advertising or offer in-app purchases.

Pollens Alert

Developer: SEAIC Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Health & Wellness