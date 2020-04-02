Even with Formula 1 unable to start, virtual championships are the alternative to compete. For the second edition of the F1 Esports Virtual Gran Prix, five active drivers from the highest motorsport category have confirmed their participation.

There will be Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alexander Albon (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren) and the drivers Williams, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi. Along with them have also confirmed several celebrities such as former pilot Johnny Herbert and Ben Stokes, member of the British world champion cricket team.

Julian Tan, director of F1 digital business and Esports initiatives, commented: “Following the massive success of the F1 Esports Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix, we are delighted to be back online this weekend to give fans some racing action.

A star-studded grid is forming with our F1 stars, past, present and future, as well as big names in sports and entertainment. We hope to provide slight relief through virtual sports as we all navigate these difficult times together, where fans can participate in our sport in a different but familiar way, “said the manager.

This weekend’s race will take place on the track of the Albert Park Circuit, site of the Australian Grand Prix, instead of the Vietnam GP that was originally scheduled to take place in reality.

The drivers will join the race remotely, with a host streamed live from the Gfinity Esports Arena from 8:00 pm UK time (1:00 pm Mexico, 2:00 pm Colombia, 3:00 pm Venezuela , 4:00 pm Argentina), on Sunday, April 5. It can be seen through the official F1 channel on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

