After having acquired twenty-one masterpieces from the Ghibli studio at the start of the year, the Netflix streaming platform continues its momentum and, as of this week, offers part of the catalog of the publisher MK2. On the program: classics by François Truffaut, Charlie Chaplin, Jacques Demy, David Lynch, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Alain Resnais, Emir Kusturica, or Michael Haneke and Steve McQueen.

The agreement “covers fifty films – out of the eight hundred in our catalog – which will be put online by the end of the year, each time for a period of one year renewable with rights only for France and not exclusive, “said Le Monde Nathanaël Karmitz, the director of MK2.

A first salvo of films from this Friday offers half of François Truffaut’s filmography, including the famous saga of Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud) which features Les 400 coups, Baisers volés, Domicile Conjugal and L’Amour en flight. Also available are Pull on the pianist, Jules and Jim, La Peau Douce, Farhenheit 451, The Two English Women and the Continent, The Woman Next Door, The Last Metro and Strongly Sunday !. Here is a selection, among these classics, of five films not to be missed.

The 400 moves (1959)

Founding act of the New Wave released between Le Beau Serge (1958) by Claude Chabrol and À bout de souffle (1960) by Jean-Luc Godard, Les 400 coups is one of the most famous films in the history of cinema. François Truffaut is inspired by his childhood memories to paint the portrait of Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud) between school failures, thefts, fugues and absent parents.

Great success in cinemas and prizes for the staging at the Cannes film festival, Les 400 coups has remained etched in our memories for its replicas written with chalk (“If you ask me 1,000 francs, it is that you hope for 500 , so you need 300. Here, there are 100 bullets “) and the final camera look of Antoine Doinel, symbol of a cinema in the process of becoming modern.

Jules and Jim (1962)

Released just after the failure of Tirez sur le pianiste, this adaptation of a novel by Henri-Pierre Roché recounts the marivaudage at the beginning of the 20th century of a trio of free spirits (Jeanne Moreau, Oskar Werner and Henri Serre).

Transcended by the love he then wears for Jeanne Moreau, François Truffaut signs with Jules and Jim a film of great modernity whose style effects (freeze frame, voiceover, twirling camera) had a considerable influence on all filmmakers, from Martin Scorsese to John Woo via Arnaud Desplechin.

The scene where Jeanne Moreau sings Le Tourbillon (de la vie), a title which echoes the private life of the actress as much as that of her character, is one of the most famous in the history of cinema.

Soft skin (1964)

Tale of adultery between a literary critic (Jean Desailly) and a flight attendant (Françoise Dorléac), La Peau douce is considered one of the best films by François Truffaut. Partly shot at his own home and inspired by a bloody news item of the time, La Peau douce is, according to his director, a “indecent film, completely shameless, quite sad, but very simple”. Little appreciated at the time by critics and overshadowed in Cannes by Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, La Peau douce is a caustic drama shot like a Hitchcockian thriller.

Stolen kisses (1968)

Third part of the adventures of Antoine Doinel after Les 400 coups and the short film Antoine et Colette, Baisers Volés was shot in Paris between February and March 1968, while the famous events of May were being prepared. The film, which owes its title to a song by Charles Trenet (What remains of our love?), Does not reflect the electric climate of the time and, on the contrary, tells the comic-sentimental escapades of young Doinel, tour night watchman in a hotel and private detective. He fell in love with Christine (Claude Jade), whom he married and then divorced in the Domicile conjugal and L’Amour enuite suites.

The Last Metro (1980)

After winning the Oscar for best foreign film with The American Night (1973), François Truffaut obtained recognition from his peers in France with The Last Metro, which won ten César awards in 1981.

In occupied Paris, Marion Steiner (Catherine Deneuve) somehow manages her theater, the Montmartre theater, during the absence of her Jewish husband, Lucas Steiner (Heinz Benons), hidden in the basements of the establishment. The arrival of a stormy young actor, Bernard Granger (Gérard Depardieu), changes their habits.

The Last Metro allows François Truffaut to reconnect with his love of the theater by multiplying the mise en abyme and the discrepancies between the play that the characters repeat and their life in fiction. The spectators were not mistaken in 1980 by reserving a triumph for this elegant and playful film on the artifices of art.