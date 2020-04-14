Confinement begins to reach Spanish fiction. If Diaries of the quarantine, the sitcom of La 1 directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero and David Marqués, narrates the days of confinement from a daily and humorous perspective, HBO Spain has announced a new project that will debut in the coming weeks and that also has quarantine as an engine. This is the series At home. As the platform explains in a statement, it will be composed of five episodes of approximately 15 minutes in length with five independent stories written and directed by five Spanish filmmakers.

Leticia Dolera (Perfect life, Requirements to be a normal person), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother, The kingdom), Paula Ortiz (The bride), Carlos Marqués-Marcet (The days to come) and Elena Martín (Julia Ist) will record each one a chapter in the houses in which they are confined. Each will approach the confinement from different perspectives, from romantic comedy to drama or fantasy, but all their stories will have in common the context of the quarantine caused by Covid-19.

The series, which has just started production, aims to show an authorial look at personal relationships, along the lines of the previous production of its authors. All the episodes will be limited to the domestic sphere and the filmmakers will have to shoot their stories with the help of a basic kit made up of a state-of-the-art phone and some accessories that will allow them to reduce their proposals in a limited space and with a limited number of interpreters, who in some cases will include the directors themselves.

Stories of personal relationships, liberation within a confinement, discovery of the true way of being of the quarantine partner or the shared experience in a commune with seven friends are some of the starting points of these fictional pills produced by Warner Bros ITVP Spain in collaboration with Caballo Films for HBO Europe. The series will premiere in the 21 territories in which the platform operates.

