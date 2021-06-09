Five essential books to understand Emmanuel Carrère

Emmanuel Carrère, in a file image. (Photo: JOEL SAGET via . via .)

Media, controversial and brilliant. Emmanuel Carrère is one of the most recognized figures in European literature. The French writer has added another award to his long list of distinctions this Wednesday, the Princess of Asturias of Letters 2021.

The jury has given him the award for having been able to build “a very personal work” and that has generated “a new space for expression between reality and fiction.” Carrère has more than a dozen novels behind him, as well as reports and essays, but these are five essential books to know his figure.

A week in the snow (1995)

Cover of ‘A week in the snow’ (Photo: ANAGRAMA)

One of his first novels, which Anagrama reissued almost two decades later and with which he won the Femina Prize. In this book the writer narrates the vacation of the white week of Nicolás, an eight-year-old boy who ends up living a nightmare in a ski resort. Carrère makes a portrait of childhood fears mixing the fantasy story with the chronicle of events.

The adversary (2000)

Cover of ‘The adversary’ (Photo: ANAGRAMA)

The book that marks a before and after in his career. It tells the true story of Jean-Claude Romand, a man who killed his entire family when they discovered that he was not a doctor and later tried to commit suicide in prison. To write it, Carrère met regularly with Romand.

Of the lives of others (2009)

Cover of ‘Of other people’s lives’ (Photo: ANAGRAMA)

French critics hailed it as the best narrative of the year and described it as “overwhelming.” In it, Carrère retells the true story of two people, a man and a woman, who become friends after surviving painful events. “This book talks about life and death, sickness, …

