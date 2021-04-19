Five drug traffickers are arrested for the attempted murder of the leader of another gang

The National Police has dismantled an organization dedicated to drug trafficking, related to an assassination attempt against the leader of another gang due to disagreements related to drug trafficking. A) Yes, Five people have been arrested, two in Marbella (Malaga) and three in Denmark.

Presumably, the members of this group had committed various serious crimes to carry out the reckoning, the Police has informed in a note.

In the operation, carried out in collaboration with the Danish police authorities, three searches were carried out in which more than 37,000 euros in cash and clothing used on the day of the events have been intervened, as well as a geolocation device that had been placed on the victim and numerous mobile terminals.

Supposedly, using a firearm, the detainees tried to end the life of the leader of another criminal organization as a result of a settling of accounts for disagreements related to drug trafficking.

For these events, a joint police operation was carried out with arrests and searches in Spain and Denmark, which culminated in the arrest of five people with Danish passports, two of them in Spain and three in Denmark.