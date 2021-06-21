Five Dow Jones stocks with buy recommendation and potential

Novice investors tend to turn to the best-known stocks on the market such as Nike, Apple, Merck & Co, Walt Disney and Walmart, belonging to the Dow Jones. Which have purchase recommendation and potential by the consensus of ..

The acquaintance “Taper tantrum” in 2013 when the FED reduced economic stimuli, prompting a massive sale of funds, increased returns on fixed income and, therefore, increased financing costs. Paul tudor, the billionaire hedge fund manager, believes that history could repeat itself by wearing a massive sale of the fixed rent and correction in variable income. Among the companies that benefited eight years ago is Nike. Although since Jefferies indicate that “You have to focus on the stock picking of some of those values.”

The . consensus gives you buy recommendation and a price target at $ 164.04, having closed on Friday at $ 128.92. The Revaluation potential is 27.24%.

Manzana is thinking of venturing into the health sector thanks to the services provided by your Apple watch. The apple firm’s proposal according to the Apple analyst and managing partner of Loup Ventureyes, Gene Munster, will be composed of three basic blocks: data capture, data exchange and provision of care services. All this thanks to, as we said before, the capture of data through the Watch that measures the heart rate, atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen levels, ECG and fall detection.

The . consensus also gives you a recommendation of buys with a price target at $ 159.84, having closed last week at $ 131.79. The Revaluation potential places it at 21.29%.

Many pharmaceutical companies are interested in becoming more involved in the global market for vaccines, due to the huge market demand expected for 2027, according to a report by A2Z Market Research. Among these firms is Merck & Co.

The . Consensus gives you a buy recommendation to the pharmaceutical company with a price target at $ 77.23, having closed the last session at 77.23 dollars. The Revaluation potential is at 20.44%.

We had already commented on the matter of Disney that the theme park network is expected to continue evolving and expanding after the close of the pandemic. As well as his successes in ticket office and increase of subscribers in its streaming signal Disney +.

The . Consensus gives you a buy recommendation with a price target at $ 207.51, having closed the last session of last week at $ 174.65. The The percentage of revaluation is at 18.81%.

The news is not very flattering for WalMart, as Amazon will overtake the retail firm in sales for next year. The GMV (Gross Volume of Merchandise) from amazon in 2020 it was up 41% year over year up to $ 316 billion. For its part, it is estimated that the GMV of Walmart grew 10% year over year until reaching 439 billion dollars in 2020.

However, the . consensus also gives it a buy recommendation with a price target at $ 163.60, having ended the week at $ 137.72. The Revaluation potential is at 18.79%.