Last Friday the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, He led a tour of expansion works being carried out in the Manuel Belgrano Hospital, located in the town of San Martín. Five days later, the director of the hospital, Nicolás Rodríguez, confirmed to Infobae than 15 people who make up the health team have coronavirus.

They are 5 doctors and 10 nurses. Some of them are interned in sanatoriums in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, others in the hospital itself and others are complying with the isolation in their homes. According to Rodríguez, the majority are in good health and are in the process of recovery. But there are some cases “with oxygen requirement”.

“We established that the majority of hospitalizations are made in other health centers. Due to this situation, our medical team is diminished ”, indicated the director. Along those same lines, he stated: “These things are dynamic. As cases are detected, the epidemiology people at the Hospital isolate them. ”

In addition to the confirmed cases, another 20 people who are part of the health team are isolated in their homes. A smaller group awaits the result of swabs that were performed to determine whether or not they join the list of infected.

Meanwhile, the Hospital is hospitalized six people with COVID-19. Four are hospital workers (one doctor and three nurses) and two are patients who relapsed at the medical center after they were confirmed to be positive.

During Friday’s tour Kicillof was together with the local mayor, Fernando Moreira; the Minister of Infrastructure and Public Services of the Province, Augustine Simone, the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán and the head of the Territorial Articulation Executing Unit of the Ministry of Public Works of the Nation, Lauro Grande. In addition, he visited the Eva Perón Hospital. So he left it registered on his social networks.

From the government informed this media that Kicillof is in good health, that he had no contact with anyone during his visit last Friday and that they take his fever every day to control him.

“It is an outbreak of coronavirus that originated in a place of minimal and intermediate care. We are evaluating which was the case 0. Determining different possibilities on which was the focus of contagion that originated this “Rodríguez noted that this afternoon he is heading a meeting of the Hospital Emergency Committee to determine the steps to follow.

Rodríguez assured that all the protocols were respected and that some of the members of the health team that became infected were working in “a minimal care sector” and that they used “the corresponding material to be in that area.” This implies that if the patient they were caring for had respiratory symptoms, “both the patient and the healthcare workers should be wearing the chinstrap.”

“It may have happened that workers with mild symptoms may have been infected without us noticing and without them reporting it to the health system in time,” explained the director, who assured: “The reality is that we are in a moment of community circulation , learning from the pandemic. ”