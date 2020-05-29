On Friday morning, five people died, including a four-month-old baby, due to a fire in a house in Lomas de San Agustín, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, reported Civil Protection and municipal Firefighters.

The sinister It was reported at 04:57 in a house located on Villas de San Javier and Villa de San Pedro, in the Villas de San Agustín subdivision.

When the units arrived at the scene to attend to the incident, they found the fire spread in a two-story building, so they began work to put out the fire.

After being able to enter, firefighters found two adult women and three minors already dead in two rooms on the farm, including a four-month-old baby.

In addition to the baby, it is estimated that the ages of the other victims were 45 and 20 years old for the women; while the other two children were five and eight years old.

People they died not from the fire, but from inhaling the smoke, as confirmed by paramedics who arrived at the site.

Although the authorities have not yet determined exactly the causes of the incident, it was discovered that the fire started on a table and on armchairs inside one of the rooms, where there was apparently a candle.

The Public Ministry and the Forensic Medical Service were informed of this fact. The experts began investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

