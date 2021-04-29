Five dead, including two police officers, after shooting and taking of hostages in North Carolina



North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (left) in a file photo with today’s US President Joe Biden.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Five people were killed, including two police officers, after a hostage-taking and shooting in the town of Boone, North Carolinathe authorities reported Thursday.

The agents died when they were shot while trying to access the interior of a house in this rural town of 19,000 inhabitants and located 256 kilometers northwest of Charlotte, the largest city in the state.

During the hours-long attempts to rescue the officers, there were multiple exchanges of gunfire and another police officer was shot but was not injured while wearing bulletproof protection, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Finally, the police were able to enter the house where they found three more bodies, including that of the shooter, whose identity has not been revealed.

The authorities have indicated that the investigation remains open to try to clarify the possible reasons for the tragic events.

“The terrifying shootings that took loved ones show the ever-present danger that security forces face in their work,” he said. Roy cooper, governor of the state, in a statement.