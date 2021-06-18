Five dead after gang confrontation in Honduras jail

At least five inmates died and another 15 were injured this Thursday in a shootout between members of the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gangs at La Tolva prison in Honduras, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

“The prosecutors notified us that there were at least five dead but that they and the forensic authorities had not been able to enter the prison because the problem continued” in that prison, located 40 km east of Tegucigalpa, the ministry spokesman told .. Public, Yuri Mora.

“There was no security to enter to do the verifications,” added the official, although local media assured that police and military came to reinforce the prison security contingent.

The Hospital Escuela in the capital gave a list of 15 gunshot wounded who entered that first public health center in the country, transported by ambulances.

Hundreds of relatives crowded desperately in the hospital and in front of the jail trying to find out about inmates in prison, according to local press reports. On social networks, audios of blasts and explosions circulated that, according to witnesses, lasted for more than an hour in prison.

Members of the Barrio 18 and MS-13 gangs control vast peripheral areas of some cities and even rural areas and face each other in disputes over territory to traffic drugs, weapons, car theft and other crimes, according to police reports.

The 28 prisons in Honduras, which house about 22,000 people, have been described by experts as a kind of crime academy, from where murders, extortion, kidnapping and other crimes are directed, in alleged complicity with the guards.

The worst prison tragedy was registered in February 2012 when 362 people died in an arson attack in the Comayagua prison, some 50 km north of Tegucigalpa.

The government has built three new prisons, including the La Tolva maximum security prison, and set up cells in battalions and police units to try to reduce overcrowding in the old prisons.